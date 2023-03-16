Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 5.9% y/y in 2022

Moldova’s GDP shrinks by 5.9% y/y in 2022
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 16, 2023

In 2022, Moldova’s GDP contracted by 5.9% y/y to MDL273bn (€13.5bn), the statistics office announced.

In each of the last two quarters of the year, the annual decline was steeper than 10%.

In 2021, Moldova's economy soared by 13.9%, reversing the 8.3% plunge seen during the COVID-19 year 2020.

In 2022 as a whole, agriculture contracted by 26% in value-added terms, that manufacturing by 7.5% and construction by 10%.

Total domestic consumption declined by only 2.6% y/y and gross fixed capital formation by 6.8% y/y.

Net imports accounted for 23% of the total domestic demand for consumption and investments.

Data

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate at 7.5%, guidance hawkish

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 7.5% at the policy meeting of March 17, while maintaining a hawkish rhetoric, but refrained from issuing a tougher monetary guidance.

Polish core inflation hits all-time high of 12% y/y in February

Inflation is currently expected to begin easing – albeit very slowly – from March on, although the average inflation in 2023 appears certain to remain in double digits.

Romanian wage growth keeps pace with inflation in January

Average wages up 15% y/y in nominal terms in January, fully matching the rise in consumer prices after they lagged behind inflation for most of 2022.

Poland's inflation hits 18.4% y/y in February

Analysts predict the CPI to embark on an extended descent that might see the index down at around 10% y/y at the end of the year.

Kosovo posts GDP growth of 3.55% in 4Q22

World Bank expects Kosovo's economy expanded by 3.1% in 2022, with growth to speed up to 3.7% this year.

