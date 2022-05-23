Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing

Moldova’s industry up 3.3% y/y in Q3 driven by food, beverages and wood processing
By bne IntelIiNews May 23, 2022

The industrial production volume index in Moldova increased by 3.3% y/y in Q1, the statistics bureau BNS announced. 

Last year, the country’s industry rallied driven by robust domestic demand and leapt up by 12.4% — but this year the growth rate is likely to slow down close to a standstill.

The country’s GDP is expected to inch up marginally (by 0.3%, under the government’s scenario) in 2022 and industry will not diverge too much from that projection.

There are several industries that have performed quite well over the past year: food (+48% y/y in Q1) and beverages (8.7% y/y) production, wood processing (+30% y/y) and furniture production (+19% y/y), as well as the production of construction materials (+15% y/y) and the manufacturing of rubber and plastic products (+24% y/y).

Notably, food production soared by 48% y/y after the robust 8.8% y/y average advance in 2021. The country used to import a large part of its processed food from Ukraine and now it has to find substitutes — from either imports or local production. This came, however, with a sharp increase in the price of food by some 30% y/y as of April.

Among the industries that performed disappointingly this year are electric machinery (-41% y/y in Q1) electronic and optical equipment production (-13% y/y).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

Industrial inflation exceeds 25% y/y in Moldova

Separatist Transnistria expects 20% economic contraction this year

Data

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April

Polish retail sales grew 19% y/y at constant prices in April, the growth rate nearly doubling versus a gain of 9.6% y/y the preceding month.

Polish industrial production eases growth in April

Industrial output expanded 13% y/y in constant prices in April, after growing 17.3% y/y the preceding month.

Slovak jobless rate in April at its lowest level in past two years

Unemployment down from 6.67% in March to 6.54% in April.

Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade

The inflation expectations of the Russian population fell 6pp in March to 12.5%, as consumers feel the relief of the rapid stabilisation of the economy thanks to the fast action of the Central Bank of Russia.

Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war

Russia’s gross international reserves (GIR) held by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) have fallen from $629.4bn on February 25 to $585.7bn as of May 13, a fall of $43.7bn according to the latest data released by the regulator.

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April
1 hour ago
Polish industrial production eases growth in April
11 hours ago
Slovak jobless rate in April at its lowest level in past two years
22 hours ago
Russian population's inflation expectations drop six points to 12.5% as economic crisis fears fade
1 day ago
Russia’s CBR reserves down $43.7bn since the start of the war
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    5 days ago
  3. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    5 days ago
  4. Nordic Nato accession set to reinforce Baltic states' security
    7 days ago
  5. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    6 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    27 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    19 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    14 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    25 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss