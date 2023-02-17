Moldova’s new PM starts term by questioning country’s neutral status

Moldova’s new PM starts term by questioning country’s neutral status
Doris Recean's government was endorsed by the Moldovan parliament on February 16. / presedinte.md
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest February 17, 2023

After being confirmed by lawmakers in Chisinau on February 16, Moldova’s new Prime Minister Dorin Recean immediately questioned the country’s neutrality enshrined in the constitution in his first statements as head of the government.

Recean, President Maia Sandu’s former national security adviser, was brought in to tackle security issues amid growing fears of possible Russian provocations. 

The idea of abandoning Moldova’s military neutrality was floated by Sandu recently, after the pro-EU ruling majority in Chisinau has constantly argued for the need to consolidate Moldova’s defence capabilities since it took office in June 2021, and particularly after February 24 last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, Moldova’s eastern neighbour.

On February 16, the parliament in Chisinau endorsed the new government with the votes of 62 pro-EU deputies of a total of 101 MPs. The new government was endorsed with a mandate to protect the country from the challenges posed by Russia — Ukrainian intelligence recently warned of an alleged Russian plot to destabilise Moldova — and to initiate accession negotiations with the European Union.

"The decisions we take now will influence our future and our children. We have the opportunity and the obligation to make the leap into the civilised world, to become part of the European family — a union of peace and prosperity," the government’s ruling strategy reads.

Commenting on Moldova’s neutral status after the vote, Recean said: "We must not confuse defence with neutrality. Neutrality does not insure us in case of aggression.” He added that there might come a time when neutrality “will no longer work”. 

The new prime minister went on to argue that for the past 30 years or more, “some politicians” have circulated the narrative that "if we are neutral, then we are automatically defended”, which he said is false. 

Sandu recently said that the country is still analysing whether a constitutional change will be necessary in order to join “a larger alliance”, when asked about her country’s potential Nato accession in an interview given to Politico.

Nato has long been a delicate topic in Moldova, but with war raging in neighbouring Ukraine, the pro-EU authorities have increasingly talked of the country’s need to build credible defence capabilities. However, even such cautious statements prompt negative rhetoric from pro-Russian or nationalist politicians seeking to capture voters’ support. They also sparked an angry response from Moscow. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

More gloom ahead as EBRD cuts 2023 growth forecasts

Flights suspended after mystery objects spotted in sky above Romania and Moldova

Fans banned from Sheriff-Partizan match in Chisinau over coup plot fears

News

Outbreaks of contagious diseases, PTSD threaten earthquake survivors

Death toll across Turkey and Syria rises past 42,000. Missing persons estimates yet to be provided by governments.

Polish bank stocks routed after EU’s top court adviser sides with customers on FX mortgages

Adviser to Court of Justice says in non-binding opinion that banks that sold unfair Swiss franc mortgage contracts could not claim payments beyond reimbursement of the loan principal.

Sanctioned Russian buys into Kazakh airport in border region

Firm hopes to create a regional aviation hub just over the Kazakh border.

4,000 Islamic State fighters gathered near Afghanistan border with Tajikistan says Kremlin officer

Warning picks up on growing worries of Islamic militant infiltration into Russia’s Central Asian backyard.

Nato chief sounds alarm on ammo shortage and urges members to invest in munitions production

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took the radical step of calling on members to sign off on weapons procurement contracts that could commit them to billions of dollars of spending for years to come.

Outbreaks of contagious diseases, PTSD threaten earthquake survivors
14 hours ago
Polish bank stocks routed after EU’s top court adviser sides with customers on FX mortgages
20 hours ago
Sanctioned Russian buys into Kazakh airport in border region
1 day ago
4,000 Islamic State fighters gathered near Afghanistan border with Tajikistan says Kremlin officer
1 day ago
Nato chief sounds alarm on ammo shortage and urges members to invest in munitions production
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    25 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    23 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss