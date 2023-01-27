Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country

Moldovan prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to place former president Igor Dodon under house arrest, accusing him of attempting to leave the country with forged documents related to a fake medical treatment for his son.

Dodon is being investigated for alleged passive corruption. He is suspected of accepting illegal financing for his Socialist party from organised criminal groups.

He was allowed by the Supreme Court of Justice to travel abroad between January 28 and February 5 on the grounds that he must accompany his youngest son to post-COVID rehabilitation treatment.

However, the doctor who prescribed to Dodon’s son rehabilitation treatment in Romania admitted that he did not know the patient and signed the papers at the request of a colleague.

On January 19, Dodon and his lawyers filed a petition at a court hearing to allow Dodon to travel to Romania, where his son was supposed to undergo the post-COVID rehabilitation.

Dodon presented the doctor's recommendation to the court but six days later the doctor admitted he never saw Dodon’s son — meaning that the medical recommendation is void.

“On January 25, the doctor stated that he did not know this patient and put a seal on the referral at the request of a colleague who always consults the Dodon family and has close relations with them. She is the wife of the municipal councillor of Chisinau, a member of the faction of the party in which the accused is a member,” the prosecutor’s office said.

At the same time, the doctor noted that the procedures indicated in the recommendation do not have to be carried out abroad, since they are also available in Moldova, and there are no such recommendations in the national clinical protocol for the treatment of COVID.

In this regard, on January 26, prosecutors seized documents and IT equipment as evidence of the production, storage, sale or use of official documents.