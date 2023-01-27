Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country

Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country
Dodon is under investigation, suspected of accepting illegal financing for his Socialist party from organised criminal groups.
By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2023

Moldovan prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to place former president Igor Dodon under house arrest, accusing him of attempting to leave the country with forged documents related to a fake medical treatment for his son.

Dodon is being investigated for alleged passive corruption. He is suspected of accepting illegal financing for his Socialist party from organised criminal groups.

He was allowed by the Supreme Court of Justice to travel abroad between January 28 and February 5 on the grounds that he must accompany his youngest son to post-COVID rehabilitation treatment.

However, the doctor who prescribed to Dodon’s son rehabilitation treatment in Romania admitted that he did not know the patient and signed the papers at the request of a colleague.

On January 19, Dodon and his lawyers filed a petition at a court hearing to allow Dodon to travel to Romania, where his son was supposed to undergo the post-COVID rehabilitation.

Dodon presented the doctor's recommendation to the court but six days later the doctor admitted he never saw Dodon’s son — meaning that the medical recommendation is void.

“On January 25, the doctor stated that he did not know this patient and put a seal on the referral at the request of a colleague who always consults the Dodon family and has close relations with them. She is the wife of the municipal councillor of Chisinau, a member of the faction of the party in which the accused is a member,” the prosecutor’s office said.

At the same time, the doctor noted that the procedures indicated in the recommendation do not have to be carried out abroad, since they are also available in Moldova, and there are no such recommendations in the national clinical protocol for the treatment of COVID.

In this regard, on January 26, prosecutors seized documents and IT equipment as evidence of the production, storage, sale or use of official documents.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction

Moldova to apply for sovereign rating with FX bond issue in mind

EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022

News

Gunman storms Azerbaijan’s Tehran embassy, kills head of security

Video shows attacker breaking into guard post armed with Kalashnikov assault rifle. Baku not happy with Tehran's explanation of events.

Leading Russian opposition publisher Meduza named “undesirable organisation” by General Prosecutor

The Russian government has stepped up its repressions against journalists by declaring Meduza, the country's largest independent media outlet, an "undesirable organisation" on January 26.

Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics

Andrej Babis has tried to portray frontrunner Petr Pavel as a “warmonger” who will exercise presidential power in concert with the centre-right cabinet.

Turkey’s regime working overtime to ensure no lira ‘freak show’ ahead of elections

Officials offer 2% “conversion support” to exporters who surrender more of their FX earnings.

Serbian foreign minister hints Belgrade would consider Russia sanctions

Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says future decisions to be based on Serbia's "political and economic interests" as pressure to align with EU policy grows.

Gunman storms Azerbaijan’s Tehran embassy, kills head of security
2 hours ago
Leading Russian opposition publisher Meduza named “undesirable organisation” by General Prosecutor
5 hours ago
Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics
5 hours ago
Turkey’s regime working overtime to ensure no lira ‘freak show’ ahead of elections
12 hours ago
Serbian foreign minister hints Belgrade would consider Russia sanctions
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    2 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    4 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    3 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    4 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    16 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    2 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    4 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    3 days ago
  4. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    22 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss