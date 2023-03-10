Moldovans turn to tourism and online sex work to make ends meet

Moldovans turn to tourism and online sex work to make ends meet
The influx of refugees into Chisinau has exacerbated the demand for accommodation and housing, pushing prices up. / bne IntelliNews
By James C Pearce in Moscow March 10, 2023

Moldova is often painted as small, struggling, and stuck between the east and west. Its tourism industry was no different, at least until 2020. It has since borne the brunt of three global crises and has the battle scars to show for it.

In 2019, 174,000 visited Moldova. Wineries, historical sites and the breakaway region of Transnistria were the most popular attractions. Hotel owner Mark then had several hostels as well as the small hotel he still runs in the capital, Chisinau. They were full year-round, and a receptionist gave two sightseeing tours a week at 100 euros per person. Today the tours have stopped and the clientele has completely changed.

“60% of my guests used to come from the east and 40% the west. Now, 98% are Ukrainian refugees and the rest are their relatives, journalists, and men fleeing conscription on both sides of the conflict”, says Mark.

The only time it stood empty was during the pandemic. Like most businesses and individuals, Mark never saw a penny of financial help from the Moldovan government. When Moldova’s lockdown ended, domestic tourism boomed.

Moldovans “were spending money like it was their last day on earth”, states Danu Marin, a researcher on Moldovan civil society based in Chisinau. It was welcome business, if not huge. “Many were exploring their country for the first time, " Marin says, doing novel things, like visiting local breweries, nuclear bunkers and kayaking in regions they otherwise wouldn’t otherwise go near.

Among the few foreign tourists that came in 2021 (just 29,000) were Russian citizens seeking western-made COVID19 vaccines. The Russian-made Sputnik had little international recognition, which made traveling to the West a giant headache or outright impossible. But Moldova had vaccines to spare; just 41% of its population is fully vaccinated. There was a lot of disinformation during the pandemic, much of it from the Orthodox Church which falls under the Moscow Patriarchy. One bishop even flew over the country in a helicopter to ‘bless’ the nation to ensure its protection.

The second crisis came in February 2022 when war broke out. Moldova closed its airspace and declared a state of emergency. Some companies, like the Hungarian Wizz Air, are no longer flying in at all. But its land borders stayed open, and being Ukraine’s neighbor made it an obvious destination for refugees. The UN’s statistics show 100,000 Ukrainians have since settled in Moldova. Marin described the border situation as ‘a complete mess’.

The influx of refugees has exacerbated the demand for accommodation and housing, pushing prices up. Local students have been priced out of the housing market and Mark’s prices are now 40% higher than a year ago, just to keep up with the market and deal with the third crisis: skyrocketing energy bills.

Gazprom cut energy supplies to Moldova by 30% in an attempt to squeeze its pro EU government. Much of this came through Ukraine, which also had to suspend all electricity exports to Moldova. Prices went up 200% and inflation sat at 34% at the end of last year. It now relies on Romania for 90% of its electricity, and the average Moldovan spends 75% of their income on energy bills.

Requiring extra income, the energy crisis is spurring another sphere of Moldova’s tourism industry, which has seen strong growth since 2019: sex. There are now an estimated 15,800 female sex workers in Moldova, with about one third based in Chisinau. Prostitution is illegal, meaning that its ‘sex tourism’ operates entirely underground and generally isn’t talked about in public. A former tour guide, Denis, told me: “You sometimes see foreign businessmen meeting girls in restaurants and nightclubs. But it’s ‘unofficial’.”

Most of Moldova’s sex workers operate independently. Certain hotels, saunas and ‘apartment girls’ charge ‘Johns’ (clients) by the hour. Hotels come ‘fully equipped’ for guests, as do saunas, although plenty work from home. It’s often organized through word of mouth, referral or on Telegram, but Moldova also has an active base of ‘content creators’ on Onlyfans and similar websites used for live webcam sex shows.

It’s hard to get exact figures, because such websites keep their data locked tight, but Onlyfans content creators make an average of $151 a month – no small sum in Moldova. A recent report showed a large number of Moldova’s sex workers are students, married women, unemployed, and even some refugees needing a stable income.

However, Moldovan Onlyfans users often aren’t visible inside the country and most sex workers live double lives, fearing the discrimination and the immense social stigma. One survey revealed that 88% of Moldovans wouldn’t want to be anywhere near a sex worker. It’s also extremely dangerous; many have been killed and experience violence. Act for Involvement, an NGO, also estimates that about half of all sex workers experienced abuse in their childhood or youth.

Moldova is being tested and its tourism industry has become smaller, more stuck, and a different kind of struggle as its population navigates the war. But its tiny tourism industry soldiers on and has adapted to the changes – though not always by choice or desirable ways. As Mark put it, “business is good, I can’t complain. But I don’t want to think of the reasons.”


 

 

Related Content

Transnistria accuses Ukraine of failed terrorist attack in central Tiraspol

CENUSA: Russia and the geopolitical costs of war – the "frozen conflicts" in Moldova and Azerbaijan

Ukrainian refugees and Russian migrants bring economic benefits but also stresses to Emerging Europe

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Transnistria accuses Ukraine of failed terrorist attack in central Tiraspol

CENUSA: Russia and the geopolitical costs of war – the "frozen conflicts" in Moldova and Azerbaijan

Ukrainian refugees and Russian migrants bring economic benefits but also stresses to Emerging Europe

Features

Central Asia’s poorest farmers know the value of their land

Farmland and pastures across the region are far less productive after decades of monocropping.

Czech President Milos Zeman: a populist tragedy of our times

The Kremlin-backing head of state, who left office this week, is widely seen as without question the worst Czech president since the restoration of democracy in 1989.

Outgunned Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut wait for more Western ammo

With Ukraine firing more than 5,000 artillery rounds each day by some estimates, ammunition for the country's artillery systems is running low, despite the country inheriting massive stocks of 155mm shells following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Incoming Czech President Petr Pavel marks clean break from Zeman's 10-year rule

Pavel’s record election victory has widely been seen as a blow to the powerful populist trend in Central Europe, epitomised in the Czech Republic by Zeman and his ally, opposition leader Andrej Babis.

Bomb hoaxes disrupt education and daily life in North Macedonia

Thousands of fake bomb threats linked by officials to Ukraine war have disturbed the everyday lives of North Macedonia’s citizens for months, with schools being the main targets.

Central Asia’s poorest farmers know the value of their land
51 minutes ago
Czech President Milos Zeman: a populist tragedy of our times
14 hours ago
Outgunned Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut wait for more Western ammo
15 hours ago
Incoming Czech President Petr Pavel marks clean break from Zeman's 10-year rule
1 day ago
Bomb hoaxes disrupt education and daily life in North Macedonia
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    9 days ago
  3. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    6 days ago
  4. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    7 days ago
  5. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    1 day ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss