Mongolia’s giant Oyu-Tolgoi copper-gold underground mine starting operations

Mongolia’s giant Oyu-Tolgoi copper-gold underground mine starting operations
The underground mine at Oyu-Tolgoi holds 80% of the deposit's total reserves. / Brücke-Osteuropa, cc, public domain
By Anand Tumurtogoo in Ulaanbaatar March 13, 2023

The long-awaited Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold underground mine, bearing one of the world's largest copper deposits, was set to begin mining operations on March 13.

Anglo-Australian giant Rio Tinto owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi, with the government of Mongolia owning the remaining 34%. Throughout the mine's life cycle, a number of controversies have arisen to date.

Oyu-Tolgoi is located in Mongolia's South Gobi region. The project is divided into two sections: there is an open-pit mine and an underground mine. Since 2013, the open-pit mine has been producing approximately 1.5mn  tonnes of copper concentrate per year. The underground mine holds 80% of the deposit's total reserves.

The underground mine will significantly increase Oyu Tolgoi's production and value. It is expected to produce approximately 3mn tonnes of copper concentrate per year, more than tripling current output. This will place Oyu Tolgoi among the top five copper mines in the world in terms of volume and profitability. The project is expected by officials to benefit Mongolia's economy and society.

However, promises in this direction were made in the past when Mongolia experienced a mining boom in early 2010. No such benefits are discernible as yet. For example, a World Bank report stated in 2020 that 27.8% of the country's citizens live under the poverty line, with 15% on the verge of falling into poverty.

Nonetheless, the mine is said capable of generating approximately $5bn in annual sales and of paying into the Mongolian public purse approximately MNT 700bn (towards $200mn) in royalties each year.

Rio Tinto, the project's operator, intends to invest an additional $3bn in expanding and upgrading the facility over the next few years. Peak production is expected by 2030, when the company will be able to mine 95,000 tonnes of ore per day. Furthermore, Rio Tinto has predicted that demand for copper will rise by 25% by 2035 as a result of its use in renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs) and digital technologies.

The mining expansion does, however, present some challenges and risks that must be carefully addressed. These include ensuring environmental sustainability, social responsibility, good governance and equitable benefit distribution, as well as effective revenue management.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Awkward embrace as Iran and Saudi Arabia seal deal on restoring relations brokered by China

Uzbekistan making final adjustments to accommodate Russian gas imports

Chinese carmakers break UzAuto monopoly as they move in on Uzbek market

News

Moldovan police say they thwarted Russian destabilisation plot

Foreign agents are increasingly involved in the street protests in Chisinau organised by the Shor Party.

US warns Orban on stance over Russian invasion

The US has become increasingly worried by anti-American rhetoric from senior Hungarian officials and pervasive anti-American rhetoric in government media.

Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia

EU and US criticise Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik over plan to adopt a law on “foreign agents”.

Prosectors removed from EPS corruption case become cause célèbre in Serbia

Second protest in Belgrade to demand Bojana Savovic and Jasmina Paunovic are reinstated.

First seller of Levi's jeans in Russia takes over H&M Moscow flagship store

Gloria Jeans is back. The store that officially sold the first Levi’s jeans in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union has closed a deal to take over Sweden’s H&M flagship store on Tverskaya, the main thoroughfare in Moscow.

Moldovan police say they thwarted Russian destabilisation plot
5 hours ago
US warns Orban on stance over Russian invasion
6 hours ago
Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
1 day ago
Prosectors removed from EPS corruption case become cause célèbre in Serbia
1 day ago
First seller of Levi's jeans in Russia takes over H&M Moscow flagship store
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  2. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    5 days ago
  3. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    9 days ago
  4. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    1 day ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss