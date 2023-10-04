Mongolian Stock Exchange surpasses MNT 3 trillion in trading volume in 9M23

By bne IntelIiNews October 4, 2023

The Mongolian Stock Exchange (MSE) surpassed Mongolian tughrik (MNT) 3 trillion ($863.8mn) in trading volume in 9M23, a milestone achieved after the successful sale of 387,000 shares of 43 companies and coal worth MNT 207mn on the exchange.

The inclusion of equity in the five largest banks of Mongolia and the introduction of 13 new trading products in 2023 on the MSE played a decisive role in increasing trading activity, according to the exchange’s marketing and public relations department.

Moreover, more than 60% of the more than MNT 3 trillion in trading volume derived from trade in coal and iron ore, it added.

The bourse operates the Millennium system for securities trading, settlement, deposits and control. It was introduced as part of a master operating agreement concluded with the London Stock Exchange.

MSE investors can participate in online trading.

