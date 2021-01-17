Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution

Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 17, 2021

Montenegro’s state administration is the most corrupt institution in the country, according to a survey carried out by the Agency for Prevention of Corruption (APC) and released on January 15.

27% of respondents said that corruption is present mainly in the state administration, while 14.9% named the healthcare system and 14.8% the municipal authorities, according to the survey.

One seventh of respondents said they had been asked for a bribe or had proposed a bribe to execute their legal rights. Among those said they were asked to pay bribes, the bulk were people living in urbanised areas, in the south of Montenegro or people with lower or middle incomes. Those giving bribes were mainly self-employed and farmers, people living in the south or on low incomes.

47.6% of respondents said they had heard from other people that they were ordered to pay a bribe to someone at the state administration.

Montenegro has been criticised for the lack of progress in the fight against corruption and lack of a track record on repression and prevention of corruption. In its latest progress report, the European Commission noted that the country has set up an anti-corruption agency, but it is yet to “demonstrate a proactive approach in all areas falling under its mandate, including on the protection of whistle blowers, the control of financing of political parties and electoral campaign, and oversight of lobbying”.

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year and condemned Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko's oppressions

Jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny calls on Russians across the country to take to the streets this weekend, Saturday January 23. "Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets – not for me, but for you."

Government has reportedly also not abandoned plans to build a new plant. Facility was hit by devastating earthquake in 1988.

Lender said it extended capital to company owned by Turkish mogul Mehmet Emin Karamehmet for taking back his stake in mobile operator from Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group. But it seems the stake is not worth the loan amount.

There is growing frustration over the restrictions. Owners of restaurants, bars, night clubs and cafes have threatened to open in February even without government permission.

