Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November

By bne IntelliNews January 4, 2021

The number of tourists in Montenegro remained very low in November due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures brought in to address it, the statistics office reported.

The country reported its first coronavirus cases in March 2020 and banned all tourist trips as part of the measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease. These measures immediately hit one of the most important sectors of the Montenegrin economy, tourism, which is expected to contribute to a GDP contraction of between 9% and 12% in 2020.

The statistics office reported that the total number of tourists in Montenegro stood at 8,089 in November, down 85.5% y/y. Foreign tourist arrivals totalled just 5,036 in the eleventh month of the year.

Source: Monstat

Tourists’ overnight stays stood at 30,596, down 70.4% y/y. Foreign tourist overnights amounted 17,072.

Through November, the tourist arrivals shrank 79.1% y/y, while overnight stays collapsed by 79.9% y/y.

Despite the anticipated slump in the tourism sector in 2020, in the longer term tourism is one of the sectors in the country that is forecast to attract the most significant interest from foreign investors.

