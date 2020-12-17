Montenegro wants good relations with Russia, newly appointed PM says

By bne IntelliNews December 17, 2020

Montenegro wants good relations with everyone but particularly with Russia, the country’s newly-elected Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic said on December 17 at a meeting with Russia’s ambassador Vladislav Maslenikov.

The statement comes as no surprise as the new government, which took office on December 7, is considered to be pro-Russian and pro-Serbian.

Krivokapic said good relations between the two countries have long traditions.

Relations between Montenegro and Russia worsened when the Adriatic state became a Nato member. Moreover, Moscow was accused of participating in a coup plot that aimed to seize power from  President Milo Djukanovic's long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS). 

The plot was supposed to remove the DPS from power at Montenegro’s previous general election, held in 2016, but failed.

Four years later, the DPS lost the August 2020 election for the first time in three decades, opening the door for the new government that is backed by numerous small parties. 

During the meeting with Maslenikov, Krivokapic also noted that his government is determined to push the country forward on its EU membership path and to fulfil its obligations as a Nato member.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Montenegro could liquidate troubled flag carrier, capital investment minister says

Montenegro's government could decide to liquidate its troubled flag carrier Montenegro Airlines, which is in a critical financial situation, Capital Investment Minister Mladen Bojanic said at a press ... more

Mass events to mourn Montenegro’s Metropolitan Amfilohije raise fears of new COVID-19 spike

Thousands of people attended the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije, on November 1 in the Cathedral Church in Podgorica. Although ... more

Montenegro’s new ruling majority elects parliament speaker, nominates PM

Montenegro’s new ruling coalition elected one of its political leaders, Aleksa Becic, as parliament speaker, and nominated one of its members, professor Zdravko Krivokapic, as the next prime ... more

Most Read

  1. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    7 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  3. Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
    3 days ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    5 days ago
  5. Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
    8 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    25 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    17 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    19 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    11 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss