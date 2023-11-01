Monthly inflation in Uzbekistan slows to 1%

By bne IntelliNews November 1, 2023

Consumer price inflation in Uzbekistan rose 1.04% m/m in October, the statistical agency reports. Annual inflation at the end of October was 8.98% y/y, slightly down compared to September.

Food prices climbed more slowly in October, rising by 1.3%, significantly less than in September. Since January, food prices have risen by 6.9%.

The largest increases in October by segment were in fruits (6.5%) and dairy products (3.2%). Big rises were recorded in the price of eggs (more than 10%), cucumbers and bell peppers (about 25%) and tomatoes (77%).

The cost of transport services for the month increased by 2.7%, mainly due to motor transport (3.5%). At the same time, air transportation again fell slightly (-0.4%).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan to privatise drinking and sewage water supply

The Uzbek government is planning to gradually privatise drinking and sewage water supply, the press service of the justice ministry has reported. According to a corresponding presidential decree, ... more

Bishkek adamant China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will be built, but remains short of a few billion dollars

Though Kyrgyz officials keep assuring sceptics that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway—a two-decade-old “dream”—will be built, Bishkek remains short of the few billion dollars it ... more

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign agreements that could deliver deals worth $1bn

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have signed bilateral agreements covering deals worth $1bn if they come to fruition. Contracts covering agreements in agriculture, textiles, leather and footwear, ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 day ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    8 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    9 days ago
  4. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    7 days ago
  5. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    18 hours ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 day ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    8 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    19 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss