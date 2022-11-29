Moscow to build Chinese replica car next year

Moscow to build Chinese replica car next year
The Moskvitch car is a thinly veiled Chinese replica. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 29, 2022

Moscow plans to produce 50,000 vehicles under the legendary Moskvitch (Muscovite) brand in 2023 at the former plant of French Renault, Prime reported, citing an announcement from the capital’s department of transport on Monday.

“In 2025, we plan to produce a fully national car at the Moskvitch plant. The degree of production localization at Moskvitch will grow at the highest possible rate,” the department said in its Telegram channel.

The first neo-Moskvitch model went off the assembly line with much press coverage on November 23. However, contrary to the ambitious statements by the city of Moscow, for now the compact crossover is a one-for-one copy of the Chinese crossover JAC JS4 with a Moskvich label slapped on it.

To remind, Russia's largest carmaker AvtoVaz was effectively nationalised after its largest shareholder French carmaker Renault handed over its stake in the company to the state for one ruble.

Moscow authorities have followed the exit of the largest foreign investor in the domestic car industry with a PR stunt promising to revive the iconic Moskvitch model and possibly even electric cars at Renault's facilities.

But a recent report by Vedomosti daily claimed that according to RosStandart registrar data, the Moskvitch 3 and its electric version Moskvitch 3e are rebranded versions of Chinese JAC JS4 and iEVS4 respectively, which was also confirmed to the daily by the industry sources.

Sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine have brought the Russian car market screeching to a halt and led to an exodus of Western and Japanese carmakers. As covered by bne IntelliNews, in these conditions the technology and assembly components are likely to be taken over by Chinese players instead.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

bneGREEN: Energy efficiency investment turns the corner in 2022, but more is needed

News

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic

Professor also says she expects Iran to carry out land operation in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

Speaking to a Western leader for the first time since September, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were “inevitable,” and rejected US calls for talks.

Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps

The late-night edit by an unknown actor is the latest tussle in a battle of wills between those who support the current Islamic regime and those who look back to the Pahlavi monarchy.

Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week

The vote comes as public support for the government has collapsed amid political divisions and defections and the perceived failure of the cabinet to get a grip on the worsening cost of living crisis.

Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service

Aleksandar Vulin was a staunchly pro-Russian member of the former government, who paid a high-profile visit to Moscow in August.

Turkey’s Syria, Iraq air strikes conducted with knowledge of Russia, US, says academic
3 hours ago
Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks
1 day ago
Tehran’s main street reverts to pre-revolutionary name on Google Maps
1 day ago
Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week
1 day ago
Pro-Russian ex-interior minister to head Serbia’s intelligence service
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    9 days ago
  4. The sudden death of Belarus’ foreign minister
    5 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss