Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession
/ bne IntelliNews
By Elena Kachkova in Johannesburg November 10, 2022

Mota-Engil Africa, a subsidiary of Portuguese infrastructure group Mota-Engil, has signed an agreement for the concession of rail services and logistical support for the Lobito corridor in Angola in a consortium with Singapore-based logistics firm Trafigura and Belgian rail operator Vecturis.

With an initial term of 30 years, the agreement provides for a total investment of $450mn, of which $166mn in infrastructure and $70mn in rolling stock, Mota-Engil, which is partly owned by China’s construction company CCCC, said in a media statement.

The Lobito corridor is a key route connecting the border town of Luau in eastern Angola, close to the mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to the Angolan port of Lobito and the international markets. 

According to the statement, Mota-Engil Africa participates with 49.5% in the consortium. The consortium will be responsible for the exploration, management and maintenance of the road infrastructure for the transport of goods, minerals, liquids and gases to the corridor.

Earlier this year, China International Trust Investment Corporation and Shandong Port Group won the public tender for the management and operation of Angola’s Port of Lobito Multipurpose Container and General Cargo Terminal, Macao News reports.

The concession, for a period of 20 years, followed a public tender in which the Chinese bid surpassed another by the Philippine group ICTSI, which had already lost the tender for the management of the Port of Luanda terminal, which went to DP World, from Dubai, according to the publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members defend EACOP project

South Africa’s climate change risk challenges -- World Bank report

OPEC sees Africa adding 1.2mn bpd of refining capacity in medium term

News

Zimbabwe introduces 4,500 small denomination gold coins amidst soaring inflation

Russia abandons Kherson in major military setback

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson on November 10 in a major military setback.

Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors

Romania plans to build two new reactors of 700MW net each at its sole nuclear power plant at Cernavoda.

Uzbekistan said to be lobbying for lifting of sanctions on Russian billionaire Usmanov

Uzbekistan is lobbying the EU to pull sanctions on the Uzbek-Russian billionaire, with the issue having been put on the agenda of recent meetings between Uzbek and EU officials, the Financial Times has reported citing unnamed sources.

Iran warns Saudi Arabia it may lose ‘strategic patience’

On same day, Tehran, angered by media coverage of unrest, designates as “terrorist” Iran International, a London-based news broadcaster seen as having ties to Riyadh.

Zimbabwe introduces 4,500 small denomination gold coins amidst soaring inflation
10 hours ago
Russia abandons Kherson in major military setback
14 hours ago
Exim Bank US offers $3bn financing for Romanian nuclear reactors
14 hours ago
Uzbekistan said to be lobbying for lifting of sanctions on Russian billionaire Usmanov
14 hours ago
Iran warns Saudi Arabia it may lose ‘strategic patience’
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    3 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    21 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    9 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    30 days ago
  3. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    10 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss