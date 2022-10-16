MP smashes phone with hammer during speech in warning against Turkey’s new ‘disinformation law’

MP smashes phone with hammer during speech in warning against Turkey’s new ‘disinformation law’
Burak Erbay hammers his point home. / Screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews October 16, 2022

A Turkish lawmaker smashed a phone with a hammer during a speech opposing a so-called “disinformation and fake news” law passed by Turkey’s parliament late on October 13.

As he hit the phone with a hammer at the dais in parliament, Burak Erbay served a warning to Turks, saying: “You have only one freedom left, the smartphone in your pocket which has Instagram, Facebook, YouTube which you can communicate with. If the law passes the parliament, you can break your phones and throw them away like this—my young brothers and sisters.”

After the law was passed, Turkey's main opposition group Republican People’s Party (CHP) said it would ask the country’s top court to throw out the media legislation under which people can be jailed for spreading "misinformation". It said the legislation amounted to unprecedented censorship.

The law was proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which said it was aiming to regulate online publications, protect the country and combat disinformation. The legislation has been put in place with the long run-up to the parliamentary and presidential elections, which must take place by next June, under way. With most media in Turkey is pro-government, Turks looking for independent coverage and discussion of Turkey’s affairs often turn to social media.

The law's Article 29 says those who spread false information about Turkey's security to "create fear and disturb public order" will receive a prison sentence of one to three years. Erdogan still needs to approve the bill.

"We are talking about a law that is the most oppressive in our history and the law that contains the most censorship," Erbay, a member of the CHP, said.

"It is a regulation that takes us down to the level of underdeveloped societies," Erbay told Reuters.

Hundreds of journalists have been jailed in Turkey since the 2016 coup attempt, mainly on terrorism charges. Ankara has claimed the crackdown was necessary in the face of a major security threat facing the country.

The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe rights watchdog, said it is especially concerned about consequences of the law's prison provision, "namely the chilling effect and increased self-censorship [it will engender]".

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Smugglers reportedly selling Musk’s Starlink dishes in Iran as protesters battle regime’s internet shutdown

Food waste apps gain users as cost of living soars

Financial squeeze forces Southeast European countries to pull out of 2023 Eurovision

News

Smugglers reportedly selling Musk’s Starlink dishes in Iran as protesters battle regime’s internet shutdown

SpaceX now has 10 low-earth orbit satellites sitting over major Iranian cities. Difficulty is that country has no ground station “gateways”.

Slovenian foreign minister says North Macedonia could join the EU by 2030

Slovenia is one of the strongest supporters of North Macedonia’s EU accession process, which was long stalled by bilateral disputes with its neighbours.

EU set for sanctions response to dive-bombing of Ukraine with ‘Iranian kamikaze’ drones

Bloc's foreign policy chief says Europe will look for hard evidence of Tehran supplying Russia with the deadly weapon.

European Commission reportedly to withhold most of Poland's Cohesion Funds for rule of law failures

Media reports say Brussels has now frozen the much larger Cohesion Funds as well as the RRF funds, indicating that both sides are now hardening their positions.

Kamikaze drones explode in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia inflicted another wave of Kamikaze drone strikes on Kyiv and Southern Ukraine during more relentless attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Smugglers reportedly selling Musk’s Starlink dishes in Iran as protesters battle regime’s internet shutdown
9 hours ago
Slovenian foreign minister says North Macedonia could join the EU by 2030
10 hours ago
EU set for sanctions response to dive-bombing of Ukraine with ‘Iranian kamikaze’ drones
1 day ago
European Commission reportedly to withhold most of Poland's Cohesion Funds for rule of law failures
1 day ago
Kamikaze drones explode in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  3. What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines?
    7 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    2 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    2 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    28 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    10 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    20 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    22 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss