National Bank of Serbia: Referent interest rate risen to 5.5%

The Executive Board of the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) decided on the session held on the February 9 that the referent interest rate will be raised by 25 basis points to 5.5%. (chart)

In the same session the Board has decided to increase deposit relief rate to 4.5% but also relief on credits to 6.5%.

The Executive Board justified their decision as global pressure on the Serbian economy is still very high despite the signs that inflation peak has passed and that it is necessary to limit indirect influence on the rise of prices of goods and services.

“With this measure People’s Bank will try to return the inflation into the projected path. Today’s increase of referent interest rate is the eleventh since April 2022. and it is increased in this period by 450 basis points”, the statement of the People’s Bank said.

“At the same time, by maintaining the relative stability of the exchange rate of the Serbian currency dinar in comparison to the euro, the National Bank of Serbia significantly contributes to the effects of imported goods price growth on domestic prices, as well as to macroeconomic stability in conditions of increased global uncertainty”.

The National Bank also said that inflation will likely be 15.1% by the end of 2022 and a third of that was due to the price of food and energy.

“Despite signs that inflation is slowing down, prices of imported goods are still showing signs of rising which is influencing the inflation. However, in December last year inflation was 10.1% and the Executive Board expects that inflation will remain high in the first trimester of 2023”, it was concluded in the statement.

The National Bank also stated that agricultural production was less than expected over the draft.