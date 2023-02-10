National Bank of Serbia: Referent interest rate risen to 5.5%

National Bank of Serbia: Referent interest rate risen to 5.5%
The National Bank of Serbia has hiked rates from 5.25% to 5.5% to tackle inflation. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 10, 2023

The Executive Board of the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) decided on the session held on the February 9 that the referent interest rate will be raised by 25 basis points to 5.5%. (chart)

In the same session the Board has decided to increase deposit relief rate to 4.5% but also relief on credits to 6.5%.

The Executive Board justified their decision as  global pressure on the Serbian economy is still very high despite the signs that inflation peak has passed and that it is necessary to limit indirect influence on the rise of prices of goods and services.

“With this measure People’s Bank will try to return the inflation into the projected path. Today’s increase of referent interest rate is the eleventh since April 2022. and it is increased in this period by 450 basis points”, the statement of the People’s Bank said.

“At the same time, by maintaining the relative stability of the exchange rate of the Serbian currency dinar in comparison to the euro, the National Bank of Serbia significantly contributes to the effects of imported goods price growth on domestic prices, as well as to macroeconomic stability in conditions of increased global uncertainty”.

The National Bank also said that inflation will likely be 15.1% by the end of 2022 and a third of that was due to the price of food and energy.

“Despite signs that inflation is slowing down, prices of imported goods are still showing signs of rising which is influencing the inflation. However, in December last year inflation was 10.1% and the Executive Board expects that inflation will remain high in the first trimester of 2023”, it was concluded in the statement.

The National Bank also stated that agricultural production was less than expected over the draft.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

CEE management schools shrug off threat of distance-learning programmes

COMMENT: The new Cold War will be different, and not only because of China

Data

Europe’s gas tanks at record 69% full with just over one month of heating to go

Europe’s gas storage tanks are 68.8% full, a record high in the last decade, with a little more than one month left of the heating season.

Hungary’s industry posts year-end rebound

Hungary’s industrial growth expanded by 3.8% in December on a monthly basis.

Poland’s central bank leaves rates unchanged at 6.75% for fifth successive month

Analysts expect the NBP will announce an official end to the tightening cycle at its March meeting.

Moldova’s central bank slashes key rate by 3pp as it anticipates quick disinflation

The National Bank of Moldova slashed by 3pp to 17% the monetary policy rate, announcing expectations for quick disinflation throughout this year and hopes for the annual inflation to enter the target band (5% +/-1.5pp) in the second quarter of 2024.

Russia’s industrial output resilient in 2022 on war spending

Russia’s industrial output in 2022 declined by 0.6% year on year in 2022, according to the latest data from state statistics agency RosStat, thanks to heavy spending by the state to put Russia's economy onto a war footing.

Europe’s gas tanks at record 69% full with just over one month of heating to go
3 days ago
Hungary’s industry posts year-end rebound
4 days ago
Poland’s central bank leaves rates unchanged at 6.75% for fifth successive month
4 days ago
Moldova’s central bank slashes key rate by 3pp as it anticipates quick disinflation
4 days ago
Russia’s industrial output resilient in 2022 on war spending
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    1 month ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    1 month ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    20 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    20 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    18 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    19 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss