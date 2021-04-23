Navalny ends his hunger strike after three weeks

Navalny ends his hunger strike after three weeks
Navalny ends his hunger strike after three weeks
By bne IntelliNews April 23, 2021

Jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny has ended his hunger strike after three weeks and agreed to take a vitamin treatment offered to him by prison doctors, he said in a social media post on April 23.

The decision comes only days after mass demonstrations called by Team Navalny saw tens of thousands of protesters out on the streets across Russia, but that was still considered to be a disappointingly low turnout.

The demonstration was called early, before 500,000 people had signed up to participate, as the organisers had planned, due to Navalny's failing health. His doctor warned that he could “die any day” as his potassium levels had fallen dangerously low and left him vulnerable to a heart attack.

Navalny reportedly agreed to end his hunger strike after meeting with his own doctors. The Russian prison authorities had moved him from prison, where he is serving a two-and-half-year sentence for breaking his parole conditions, to a local hospital, where he was under observation.

Navalny began refusing food on 31 March to demand better medical care. He said he had twice been seen by civilian doctors and "given the progress and circumstances, I am ending my hunger strike," in an Instagram post.

Navalny has complained of numbness and back pain and said he had not been given proper treatment by prison doctors.

In his message from the penal colony in Vladimir, east of Moscow, Navalny said he was still determined to be seen by a doctor of his choice.

"I do not withdraw the requirement to admit the necessary doctor to me I am losing sensitivity in parts of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am starting to get out of the hunger strike," Navalny said in a message shared by his team on Instagram.

He also said he was ending his strike because he had heard that some of his supporters also started a hunger strike, and that made him cry.

"I do not want anyone to experience physical suffering because of me," he wrote.

On Monday Russia's prison service claimed that Navalny's health was "satisfactory" and the Kremlin dismissed concerns about his health.  

US and EU leaders have expressed concern over Navalny's health, with the US national security advisor warning of "consequences if Mr. Navalny dies."  

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CBR opts for a “golden mean” rate hike of 50bp to 5%

Putin holds out a hand of co-operation at the online climate summit with Biden

Czechs to cut number of Russian diplomats in Prague to same as they have in Moscow

News

Putin holds out a hand of co-operation at the online climate summit with Biden

In the morning of April 22 it looked like Russia was revving up to start WWIII by invading Ukraine. By the end of the day Russian President Vladimir Putin was holding out the hand of co-operation in a global effort to beat the Climate Crisis.

Czechs to cut number of Russian diplomats in Prague to same as they have in Moscow

Prague expels 63 staff from Russian Embassy as tit-for-tat expulsions escalate.

#BREAKING: Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine’s border

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says the military exercises along Ukraine’s border have been completed and has ordered all the troops back to barracks, starting on April 23 and being completed by May

Navalny rally disappoints on a low turnout

As Russian President Vladimir Putin was at the lectern giving his annual State of the Nation speech on April 21 crowds began to gather on the central square in Vladivostok to answer the Team Navalny call for nation-wide demonstrations.

Czechs give ultimatum to Russia to let expelled diplomats return to Moscow

Prague threatens to cut Russian Embassy to just five diplomats in escalation of the country's worst row with Moscow since the Velvet Revolution.

Putin holds out a hand of co-operation at the online climate summit with Biden
1 day ago
Czechs to cut number of Russian diplomats in Prague to same as they have in Moscow
1 day ago
#BREAKING: Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine’s border
2 days ago
Navalny rally disappoints on a low turnout
2 days ago
Czechs give ultimatum to Russia to let expelled diplomats return to Moscow
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    5 days ago
  2. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    3 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    5 days ago
  4. VISEGRAD BLOG: Czech President Zeman's pro-Russian policy blows up in his face
    3 days ago
  5. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    11 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    5 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    11 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    26 days ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    10 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss