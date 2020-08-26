NBU chairman says second IMF tranche payment this year is “unrealistic”

Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Bohdan Danylyshyn has said that the receipt of two tranches from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 is unrealistic
Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Bohdan Danylyshyn has said that the receipt of two tranches from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 is unrealistic, and called for a revision of the conceptual framework for co-operation on August 25.

The IMF signed off on a new $5bn standby agreement (SBA) earlier this year and delivered the first tranche of $2.1bn immediately after the Rada passed the so-called anti-Kolomoisky banking law that was signed on May 18.

However, as soon as the money arrived at the start of June Smolii unexpectedly quit on June 2 citing “systematic political pressure” as the reason for his departure, raising fresh doubts about the government’s commitment to maintaining the independence of the NBU.

The IMF has made it a pre-condition that the NBU remains independent of the government and has made it clear that it will not release the next tranche until it is certain.

The IMF has yet to set a date for the review of the SBA, a review that was due in September. IMF Ukraine representative Goesta Ljungman tells Hromadske that while “discussions on the implementation of the parameters and indicators of the liquidity programme are ongoing, the date of the IMF mission on the first revision of the programme has not yet been determined.”

 

 

