NBU keeps key policy rate at 25%, inflation dropped to 15.3% in May

By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv June 16, 2023

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) kept the key policy rate at 25% as expected, the Bank stated in a press release on June 15. (chart)

“This will help maintain the attractiveness of hryvnia-denominated instruments, preserve the sustainability of the FX market, and reduce inflation. Combined, these results will pave the way for the further gradual easing of FX restrictions,” the NBU wrote.

 

The bank also noted that inflation dropped to 15.3% y/y in May, with consumer price growth declining “faster than expected”. In addition to the 25% key policy rate, the drop in inflation was due to high food and fuel supply, a stronger hryvnia cash exchange rate and improved exchange-rate and inflation expectations.

 

However, core inflation declined to only 15.6% y/y in May, matching the NBU’s forecast. This shows that war-related costs incurred by businesses are further transferred to the prices of goods and services, the NBU explained.

 

“The NBU expects that the easing of inflation will continue, though at a more moderate pace,” the bank added.

 

Inflation dropped to 17.9% in April and the NBU believes inflation will drop to 14.6% this year, a revision of its previous prediction of 18.7% in December.

The central bank raised the key policy rate from 10% to 25% in June last year in the first months of the war to combat the double-digit inflation caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which battered the economy. The NBU previously said that the key policy rate will be maintained at 25% until at least the second quarter of 2024

Related Content

Russia claims Kyiv is rejecting negotiations with Moscow “to please the West”

KYIV BLOG: Zelenskiy’s big gamble

Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base

Data

Polish inflation slows down to 13% y/y in May

Inflation eased 1.7pp in comparison to April.

Hungary’s automotive export sales slow in April, aggravating the decline of industry

Hungary’s industrial output fell for the fourth straight month in April.

Slovak inflation dropped to 11.9% y/y in May

Inflation falls by almost 2 percentage points from the April level of 13.8%.

Bulgarians most likely to deliberately buy fake products

Europeans are becoming more aware of the risks associated with counterfeits and illegal content, but high prices still push consumers towards fakes, finds EUIPO.

Russia’s current account surplus slashed in 5M23

The current account surplus of Russia’s balance of payments in 5M23 dropped to $22.8bn from $123.8bn for the same period of 2022, according to the latest estimates by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

