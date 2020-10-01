nChain acquires Slovenian software firm Equaleyes

Fintech company specialising in cryptocurrency software development nChain announced its acquisition of Slovenian software firm Equaleyes on October 1.

nChain sees the acquisition as a major step towards opening up blockchain for individuals and organisations in a way that is more accessible for everyday use. Maribor-based Equaleyes is focused on end-user mobile applications.

"In the last year, we've seen huge appetite for our off-the-shelf and bespoke solutions. There's no shortage of demand, and with these acquisitions, we are even better positioned to dramatically increase the supply. I'd like to welcome our new colleagues from Equaleyes, and I'm excited to show the world what we're building together," nChain CEO David Washburn said.

"At Equaleyes, we've shown our expertise in delivering human-first solutions, and I am thrilled to join forces with nChain to build solutions to some of humanity's most pressing challenges. Together, we will put the benefits of public blockchain in the hands of two billion people," Equaleyes CEO Luka Topolovec said.

Acquisition financing was provided by Slovenia's SKB Banka.