nChain acquires Slovenian software firm Equaleyes

nChain acquires Slovenian software firm Equaleyes
By bne IntelliNews October 1, 2020

Fintech company specialising in cryptocurrency software development nChain announced its acquisition of Slovenian software firm Equaleyes on October 1.

nChain sees the acquisition as a major step towards opening up blockchain for individuals and organisations in a way that is more accessible for everyday use. Maribor-based Equaleyes is focused on end-user mobile applications.

"In the last year, we've seen huge appetite for our off-the-shelf and bespoke solutions. There's no shortage of demand, and with these acquisitions, we are even better positioned to dramatically increase the supply. I'd like to welcome our new colleagues from Equaleyes, and I'm excited to show the world what we're building together," nChain CEO David Washburn said.

"At Equaleyes, we've shown our expertise in delivering human-first solutions, and I am thrilled to join forces with nChain to build solutions to some of humanity's most pressing challenges. Together, we will put the benefits of public blockchain in the hands of two billion people," Equaleyes CEO Luka Topolovec said.

Acquisition financing was provided by Slovenia's SKB Banka.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Mail.ru Group plans to raise $600mn on London Stock Exchange

From Moscow to Berlin, digital music startups attract top investors

Russian and Emirati sovereign wealth funds invest $13mn in sensitive face recognition technology

Tech

Mail.ru Group plans to raise $600mn on London Stock Exchange

According to an announcement by Mail.ru Group on the London Stock Exchange, the internet company plans to raise $600mn: $200mn in global depositary receipts (GDRs) to raise capital and $400mn in convertible bonds

From Moscow to Berlin, digital music startups attract top investors

From Moscow to Berlin, digital music startups attract top investors As the global digital music market pursues solid growth, last week saw three deals involving companies from Russia or with a Russian founder

Russian and Emirati sovereign wealth funds invest $13mn in sensitive face recognition technology

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, has teamed up with its Emirati peer Mubadala to invest “more than 1bn rubles” ($13mn) in Russian face recognition startup NtechLab

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Ukraine.

Wildberries, the number one retailer in Russia, launched sales in Ukraine. Customers can order goods with free delivery in the wildberries.ua online store as well as through the iOS mobile application. An Android app will be launched shortly

Yandex launches new AI-powered professional services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro

Yandex presented new AI services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro during the Yandex Scale conference , which runs from September 23 to 25

Mail.ru Group plans to raise $600mn on London Stock Exchange
1 day ago
From Moscow to Berlin, digital music startups attract top investors
1 day ago
Russian and Emirati sovereign wealth funds invest $13mn in sensitive face recognition technology
1 day ago
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Ukraine.
1 day ago
Yandex launches new AI-powered professional services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    2 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    4 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    28 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    2 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss