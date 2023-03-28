New Czech president moves to Prague Castle following check for bugs

New Czech president moves to Prague Castle following check for bugs
Speaking on the BBC’s Hard Talk programme, Pavel stopped short of saying Russia may have installed bugging devices inside Prague Castle but said it is natural to be “cautious”. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera in Prague March 28, 2023

Petr Pavel, the new Czech president inaugurated earlier this month, has moved offices to Prague Castle, the traditional seat of Czech presidents, following a security check of the premises. Pavel and his team expressed concerns over possible wiretapping of the offices that his populist predecessor Milos Zeman had been using.

Speaking on the BBC’s Hard Talk programme released on March 27, Pavel stopped short of saying Russia may have installed bugging devices inside Prague Castle but said it is natural to be “cautious”.

“Zeman was more on Putin’s side than on the side of our [Nato] allies,” Pavel told the BBC, pointing out that Zeman has systematically been “ignoring the warnings” of the Czech security services and “playing down threats” Russian intelligence posed to Czechia and Western countries. 

Pavel warned that both civilian and military units of Russian intelligence “are still working covertly to undermine the Czech Republic and other Nato countries”.

During the interview with the BBC,  Pavel also commented on his communist-era intelligence training, pointing out that “1.5 million” Czechoslovak citizens were Communist party members “born to” the reality of the oppressive regime in Czechoslovakia. 

Pavel told the BBC that it was the threat of populism which prompted him to enter politics, saying his military training played a role in his decision. “Whenever a soldier sees his country is in danger, it is like a call of duty,” Pavel said. He warned that “populism is a threat to our democracies in general”, including the “UK or US,” and that the shattered confidence in politics needs to be restored.

Awaiting the completion of the security check, Pavel had temporarily moved his office to Hrzansky Palace, close to the castle, which is also where the Hard Talk episode was recorded. Pavel’s team has yet to obtain the full security check results, Czech public TV (CT) reported.

“Packed. We are heading to the Castle,” Pavel posted on his Facebook profile, together with a series of pictures of him carrying packed boxes in another show of breaking from the legacy of his predecessor. Zeman and his team have been embroiled in several corruption scandals and faced frequent criticism for allegedly serving as the Kremlin’s spy hub in the country.

Last week, investigative journalist Janek Kroupa pointed out in his article at online news outlet Seznam Zpravy that despite Pavel’s security concerns about possible wiretapping, during the election campaign, his team had hired the very same private security agency 3D Security that worked for Zeman’s controversial aide Martin Nejedly, who had maintained high-profile contacts with Kremlin officials.    

“I am not casting doubt on the quality of services provided by 3D Security,” Pavel told Seznam Zpravy last week. “I am concerned that a private entity has access to the Castle premises when state services are supposed to be responsible for the security,” he added.

Last week, Pavel’s team was also fined CZK60,000 (€2,500) for accounting discrepancies involving expenses declared during the election campaign.

In recent days Pavel has also been facing a wave of criticism for launching a podcast series Podhradi [Under the Castle ] which is hosted by Michal Pur, an editor of climate-sceptic talk shows published by media owned by energy oligarch Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak billionaire Patrik Tkac.       

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEZ achieves record net income of CZK80.7bn in 2022

NEMETHY: The Fed will prioritise financial stability over the fight against inflation

All to play for in Russian-Chinese backyard

News

Tajikistan: Taliban take control of consulate

The embassy in Dushanbe, which is still run by the anti-Taliban opposition, is said to be considering its position.

The first German Leopard 2, UK Challenger 2 tanks arrive in Ukraine

18 Leopard 2 tanks promised by the German government and the first Challenger 2 tanks pledged by the UK have arrived in Kyiv.

Hungary finally ratifies Finland's Nato accession

Some commentators see the ratification as a sign that Viktor Orban is preparing to loosen his ties to Russia and return Hungary to the European mainstream.

North Macedonia makes new attempt to extradite ex-PM Gruevski from Hungary

Skopje complains Hungary is undermining the fight against corruption by refusing to return Gruevski, who fled to avoid a prison sentence.

One killed in attack on Albanian TV station

Burned out vehicle and kalashnikovs found after unknown assailants opened fire on Top Channel TV in Tirana.

Tajikistan: Taliban take control of consulate
7 hours ago
The first German Leopard 2, UK Challenger 2 tanks arrive in Ukraine
9 hours ago
Hungary finally ratifies Finland's Nato accession
9 hours ago
North Macedonia makes new attempt to extradite ex-PM Gruevski from Hungary
19 hours ago
One killed in attack on Albanian TV station
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    4 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    4 days ago
  4. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    6 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    22 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    16 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    27 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss