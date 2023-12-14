New Polish government sworn in

The new Polish centrist government, with Donald Tusk at the helm, was sworn in on December 13.

The “October 15 Coalition” - after the date of the election that elevated it to power - pledges to restore rule of law in Poland, end the country’s isolation in the EU, and use Poland’s Nato membership to keep the West’s resolve in helping Ukraine fight Russian aggression.

The overarching goal is, Tusk said repeatedly in the campaign and after the election, to bring together a nation divided by the previous government of Law and Justice (PiS).

“My government, Mr. President, will faithfully adhere to the provisions of the Constitution. We will observe all the laws of the Republic, and our foremost commandment shall be the welfare of our and the prosperity of our citizens,” Tusk pledged at the ceremony in the presidential palace in Warsaw.

President Andrzej Duda swore in the government, with which he, a close ally of PiS, will now have to work until the end of his second - and last - term in 2025.

Duda hinted at constructive work with Tusk, whom PiS painted a traitor and a German agent in the campaign, and in the two months that passed between the election and his taking office as the prime minister.

“I would like everything that has already been accomplished and functions well to the benefit of our citizens, to endure for as long and as effectively as possible,” Duda said, referring to the accomplishments of PiS, many of which the Tusk government promised to keep.

“I am open to cooperation,” Duda also said.

The Tusk government - which is a four-party affair - is made up of 26 ministers, including nine women.

The leader of the agrarian party PSL Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz is a deputy PM and the minister of defence.

Another deputy PM is Krzysztof Gawkowski, who is one of the leaders of the Left. He will also serve as the minister of digitalisation.

The new minister of justice is Adam Bondar, a former Ombudsman. The minister of finance is Andrzej Domanski, who wrote Tusk’s economic programme.

Paulina Hennig-Kloska is the minister of climate and environment. Foreign minister is Radoslaw Sikorski.

Tusk also created a new ministry to oversee Poland’s industrial sector. Marzena Czarnecka, an economist, will head the new ministry, which - unlike all others - will be headquartered in Katowice, Poland’s mining and industrial hub.