North Macedonia adopts €355mn third package to stimulate economy

By bne IntelliNews May 18, 2020

North Macedonia’s government adopted on May 17 the third set of measures worth €355mn as direct assistance to citizens and businesses to offset the consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The first two economic packages of economic measures were primarily aimed at saving jobs due to the lockdown measures.

"The new package represents a direct financial support for the increase of the consumption, the support of the agriculture, as well as rewarding the medical staff of the infectious clinics," interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said.

One of the main measures is issuing payment cards of MKD9,000 (€146) for the benefit of 100,000 jobless people or citizens who are beneficiaries of a minimum social assistance. The government will allocate €16mn for this measure.

100,000 citizens will receive vouchers of MKD6,000 that can be spent at local tourist sites to boost local tourism. All employed citizens who receive a net salary of less than MKD15,000 can receive these vouchers.

Students from low-income families will be given vouchers of MKD6,000 in total value of €12mn to cover costs for university fees or paying accommodation in student dormitories.

Young people can also apply for a payment card of MKD3,000 for the purchase of domestic products or vouchers of MKD30,000 for co-financing educational trainings and IT courses.

Employees of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, the Institute for Public Health and emergency medical teams will receive 20% higher wages for two months.

The government will help the modernisation of the agricultural sector through a World Bank loan of €50mn.

€5mn are allocated for the support of SMEs that process agricultural products. The government will also finance start-up vineries.

The value of the third package is about €355mn. The government expects 730,000 people to benefit from it. With this package, the total government assistance for citizens and companies during the coronavirus crisis amounts to €550mn or 5.5% of GDP.

25 new coronavirus cases were registered in North Macedonia in the last 24 hours bringing the total number to 1,817, while 104 lost their lives.

