North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect

North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect
Connect.de ranked the quality of mobile services of 94 providers from 28 countries, taking into account network quality, data transfer speed and latency.
By bne IntelliNews May 14, 2020

North Macedonia unexpectedly took second place in terms of quality of mobile telecommunications services in Europe, just behind the Netherlands, in a survey by German telecoms magazine Connect.

The data showed that Macedonians are extremely satisfied with the standard of telecommunication services from the local operators and at the same time enjoy some of the highest quality services in Europe.

The list is based on data analysis from each country, collected in the period from October 2019 to March 2020. Connect.de ranked the quality of mobile services of 94 providers from 28 countries, taking into account network quality, data transfer speed and latency, Connect reported last week

Out of a total 1,000 points, North Macedonia received 913 points, just one less than the Netherlands, which ranks first.

Among the Balkan countries, Croatia ranks 12th with 872 points, while Serbia is 13th with 871 points.

Bulgaria took the 17th place with 831 points and Romania is 24th (744 points).

Telia Sweden has been declared as the best mobile operator while A1 Austria which has a unit in North Macedonia is ranked fifth.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Is Bulgaria the next serious hurdle on North Macedonia’s EU path?

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

Southeast Europe looks to near abroad tourists to save 2020 summer season

Tech

E-grocery surges in April, could more than triple in 2020

The volume of orders for grocery deliveries online surged in April and could more than triple this year to $1.8bn, according to the data released by e-commerce consultancy INFOLine,

Estonia passes law to scrutinise telecommunication service providers for security

The law was passed as the tech-savvy Estonia is gearing up to roll out 5G services, offering unprecedented speed of data transfer but also potentially opening up new possibilities for cyber attacks or espionage.

Police detain 64-year-old Hungarian for Facebook post critical of PM Viktor Orban

Man taken into custody on suspicion of fear mongering as he claims relaxing lockdown will "send thousands to their deaths".

Hungary’s online retailers overwhelmed by upswing in new orders

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on sales as demand for food, cleaning products, vitamins, and medicines surged.

Will Telegram’s blockchain project turn into legal, technical and financial failure?

Last week Telegram, the messaging app founded by Russian tech genius Pavel Durov, yet again postponed the launch of its blockchain platform TON and cryptocurrency Gram. The release is now scheduled for April 2021.

E-grocery surges in April, could more than triple in 2020
1 day ago
Estonia passes law to scrutinise telecommunication service providers for security
1 day ago
Police detain 64-year-old Hungarian for Facebook post critical of PM Viktor Orban
2 days ago
Hungary’s online retailers overwhelmed by upswing in new orders
7 days ago
Will Telegram’s blockchain project turn into legal, technical and financial failure?
11 days ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    7 days ago
  2. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia’s amazing levitating ruble
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer
    17 days ago
  5. Turkey steps up import compression and capital control efforts
    2 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    25 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    21 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    29 days ago
  5. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss