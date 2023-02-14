North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 17.1% in January

North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 17.1% in January
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 14, 2023

North Macedonia posted average annual inflation of 17.1% in Janaury, slowing down from the 18.7% inflation a month earlier (chart), statistics office data showed on February 14.

The central bank said recently that inflation began to slow down at the end of 2022 and it is expected this tendency to continue this year. However, considering the strength and duration of the external price shocks, inflation is still at a high level and requires careful monitoring.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% in January after ticking down 0.2% in December.

As in the previous months, the food and beverages prices posted the largest annual growth of 25.1%, followed by hotel and restaurants (21.2%), furnishings and household equipment (17.7%) as well as housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (15.8%).

The retail price index increased by 13.3% y/y and moved down by 0.4% on a monthly basis in the first month of the year.

In 2022, the average inflation was 14.2%, up from just 3.2% in 2021.

IMF: Charting globalization's turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

CEE management schools shrug off threat of distance-learning programmes

COMMENT: The new Cold War will be different, and not only because of China

Data

Eurozone's industrial production ends 2022 on a lousy note

Battered by the polycrisis in 2022 , the Eurozone's industrial production ended the year with a nasty contraction of 1.1% m/m in December, Oxford Economics reports.

Romania's industry sees toughest post-covid contraction in Q4

Industrial activity was particularly subdued in energy-intensive sectors such as metals and chemicals.

Polish economic growth dwindles to 0.3% y/y in Q4

In q/q terms, GDP declined 2.4% in Q4 after managing growth of 1% q/q in the third quarter.

Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation in January to 26%

Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation last month, Ukraine Business News reported on February 10.

China steps into the sanctions trade hole to supply Russia

China was already Russia biggest individual trade partner before the war in Ukraine started, but since then it has expanded its role and stepped into the gap created by sanctions, especially in providing Russia with crucial access to microchips.

  NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    23 days ago
  Russian lawmakers warn Moldova's Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    21 days ago
  NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    22 days ago

