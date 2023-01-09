North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 18.7% in December

North Macedonia's annual inflation slows to 18.7% in December
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 9, 2023

North Macedonia posted average annual inflation of 18.7% in December, slowing down from the 19.5% inflation a month earlier (chart), according to statistics office data released on January 9. In the whole of 2022, the average inflation was 14.2%, up from just 3.2% in 2021.

The central bank said recently that the uncertainty of the future dynamics of prices of primary products on the stock exchanges, and especially of energy products, is emphasised due to the military developments in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) edged down 0.2% in December after rising by 0.5% in November.

As in the previous months, the food and beverages prices posted the largest annual growth of 27.1%, followed by hotel and restaurants (20.9%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (20.4%), furnishings and household equipment (16.7%) and transport costs (16.1%).

The retail price index grew by 15.1% y/y and moved up by 0.7% on a monthly basis in December.

 

Data

The ruble recovers December losses as new year starts

On the first working day, the ruble rose in price against the dollar and the euro to the level that was recorded at the end of last year, having won back all the fall over the holidays as of January 2.

Hungary’s industrial output contracts again m/m in November

Output slowed markedly in Q4, adding to concerns about a more significant slowdown in the economy.

Romania’s trade gap under pressure from buoyant consumption, planned investments

Romania’s foreign trade deficit rose by 21% y/y to €2.59bn in November, bringing the trade gap in the previous 12 months to €33.3bn or 12.1% of GDP.

Romania expected to end monetary tightening cycle with 25bp hike on January 10

Since the headline inflation is not likely to ease below 10% by the end of the year, the BNR will most probably keep the monetary policy rate at 7% for at least a year.

Shrinking wages put retail sales in Moldova under pressure, outlook remains uncertain

After five years of robust growth, Moldova’s private consumption was severely hit by the shrinking disposable income caused by inflation and high energy bills in 2022.

