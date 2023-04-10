North Macedonia’s government launches AI digital assistant

North Macedonia’s government launches AI digital assistant
AI-based ADA platform to provide companies with information about the conditions for investing in the country and state aid available to them. / vlada.mk
By bne IntelliNews April 10, 2023

North Macedonia’s government announced on April 10 it launched its first digital assistant in the public sector. The artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, ADA, will provide companies with information about the conditions for investing in the country and state aid available to them.

The introduction of ADA marks a significant milestone for North Macedonia, which has been taking steps towards digitalisation and the application of artificial intelligence in the public sector.

At the presentation, PM Dimitar Kovacevski called the introduction of the platform a "revolutionary step" and highlighted its significance, stating that it would increase transparency and reduce corruption.

"ADA offers all information on financial support from the state, and will be upgraded with other services of importance for the business sector and citizens. Through this, we will influence the increase of transparency of all institutions, but also the reduction of corruption and the elimination of the human factor in the processes," Kovacevski said.

Kovacevski mentioned that the country's Innovation and Technological Development Fund, through its financial instruments, co-finances 1,080 projects, with total investments of around €112mn. Of them, over 50% are startup companies, founded mostly by young people.

Kovacevski announced that the financial support for investment companies that increase competitiveness through innovative ideas will continue.

“Last year we had a record payment of €23mn, as well as a record number of supported companies - 410 under the Law on Financial Support of Investments. The number of companies as well as the support budget is growing year by year, starting from 2017, when we launched this programme," PM Kovacevski said.

These initiatives aim to help domestic and foreign investors and contribute to the greater competitiveness and liquidity of companies, thereby driving the development of the domestic economy.

Kovacevski emphasised that these efforts were essential, especially during the ongoing economic and energy crisis, to cope with the challenges more easily and prevent major disruptions in the domestic economy.

Last month, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca introduced his new "honorary adviser”, an AI assistant called Ion. Ion's primary function is to scan social media platforms to provide the government with real-time information on what the population want. However, the project quickly ran into controversy when the government was accused of using an image of a local school in Ciugud without permission for its campaign.

