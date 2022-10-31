North Macedonia’s industrial production ticks down 0.5% y/y in September

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 31, 2022

North Macedonia's industrial output fell by an annual 0.5% in September, reversing a slim 0.2% increase in the previous month (chart), the statistics office said on October 31.

Industrial production has been going up and down since November 2021. The slim decrease in September was due to lower production in the mining and quarrying and utility sectors, despite the increase in the manufacturing industry.

The output in the key manufacturing industry in North Macedonia in September rose by 5.5% y/y, after growing 2.5% in the previous month.

Mining output plunged by 33.3% y/y, reversing a 2.4% y/y increase in August.

The output in the utilities sector moved down by 2% y/y, following 11.5% decrease a month earlier.

In the first nine months of the year, industrial production was 0.9% higher.

In 2021, industrial output in North Macedonia rose by 1.4%, after dropping 9.5% in 2020.

 

