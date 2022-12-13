Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch

Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch
Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch despite the sanctions that make getting technology hard / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 13, 2022

The first train at Novatek’s 20mn tonne-per-year (tpy) Arctic LNG-2 project is still on track to start up in December next year, while the second and third trains should come online in 2024 and 2026 as initially planned, a project director told reporters on December 12.

There have been heightened concerns about whether the timeframe for Arctic LNG-2’s development will be revised in light of Western sanctions and other fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, although Novatek and Russian authorities have insisted that there are no changes to the existing plan.

“The goal is to launch … in December 2023,” the deputy general director for capital construction at Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 subsidiary, Timofey Sazonov, told reporters. “[The second and third stages] – in 2024 and 2026. We are not reconsidering [deadlines].

One of the key buyers of Arctic LNG-2’s gas will be Japan, which is set to receive 2mn tpy from the facility.

“This project is developing successfully. We hope that next year Japan will receive additional volumes of Russian LNG, in addition to what is already supplied from Sakhalin-2,” Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin said this month. Russia and Japan have areas “for mutually beneficial co-operation,” including the energy sphere, he said.

Overall supplies from Russia to Japan will reach 5-6mn tpy following Arctic LNG-2’s launch, according to Galuzin.

Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said in October that Arctic LNG-2 had reached 70% completion.

“Of course, sanctions have affected us. We have made efforts not only in terms of the industry and the engineering solutions, but we have also managed to obtain the main equipment for all the three trains of the Arctic LNG-2 project, and we have found technological solutions to prevent the delay,” he said at that time. “We have got a window of about three years for localisation and for resolving the issue with three or four items of equipment. I am sure we will settle it within three years. Perhaps, that will require some money, but if everything continues … it will pay off three or four times.”

TotalEnergies, one of Novatek’s partners at Arctic LNG-2, has said it will phase down its Russian operations in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Various other international technology providers, equipment suppliers, contractors and financiers have also cut ties with the development.

Mikhelson also said that Novatek aimed to take a decision on future projects next year. One of its prospective developments is Arctic LNG-1, which like Arctic LNG-2, will be situated on the Gydan Peninsula.

Arctic LNG-1 received a boost this week, with Novatek reporting on December 12 the discovery of a new gas and condensate field to add to the project’s resources.

The discovery was made at the Bukharinsky licence area, situated next to the Trekhbugorny block, and its size is estimated at 52bn cubic metres of gas and 2mn tonnes of liquids. It has been named Viktor Girya, after a geologist who was among the company’s founders.

Arctic LNG-1 will be similar in scope to Arctic LNG-2, with a capacity of around 20mn tpy.

“With this discovery, the company will expand its resource base on the Gydan Peninsula with the view to subsequently putting the field into efficient production under the development of its prospective projects,” Novatek said in a statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Only 11 foreign car brands left in Russia out of 60 before the war

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.

News

Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival Imamoglu sentenced to jail over ‘fools’ remark

Imprisonment could end prospect of Imamoglu 2023 election run against autocratic president. Other court cases under way could sideline pro-Kurdish party that could serve as kingmaker.

"I am proud of you" – Zelenskiy congratulates air defence for preventing latest attack on energy facilities

Explosions thundered in Kyiv on the morning of December 14 as Russia launched another wave of drone strikes.

Danske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money-laundering scandal

US Department of Justice says Danske allowed “high-risk customers”, including many from Russia, to access the US financial system.

Eastern Europeans issue demarche to France over Ukraine

Eastern European critics argue that Paris’ ambiguous stance threatens to fracture the West’s unity against Russia, and emboldens Putin to continue prosecuting the war until he wins concessions.

Mongolia to take public company at heart of coal mafia corruption scandal

Hundreds of protesters still gathered in central Ulaanbaatar. Names given by authorities so far in investigation “just scraps”, many complain.

Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival Imamoglu sentenced to jail over ‘fools’ remark
4 hours ago
"I am proud of you" – Zelenskiy congratulates air defence for preventing latest attack on energy facilities
9 hours ago
Danske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money-laundering scandal
19 hours ago
Eastern Europeans issue demarche to France over Ukraine
20 hours ago
Mongolia to take public company at heart of coal mafia corruption scandal
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    4 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    5 days ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    5 days ago
  4. Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
    3 days ago
  5. EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
    2 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    4 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    5 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    9 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    9 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss