Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus up to almost 70,000

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus up to almost 70,000
Confirmed coronavirus infections in Belarus have climbed to almost 70,000.
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2020

Protesters on the streets across Belarus are increasingly euphoric, as it appears increasingly likely they may successfully oust Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko. But there is a price to pay for the mass demonstrations that have swept the country: the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 69,589 as of August 17, according to the Ministry of Health.

Belarus has been badly hit by the pandemic after Lukashenko refused to acknowledge the spread of the virus and took almost no action to contain it. He infamously advised the population to wash their hands in vodka, and “maybe drink a little – but not too much!”

Anger at the authorities' failure to act in the interests of public health is one of the motivations for the popular uprising that followed Lukashenko’s attempts to falsify the results of the August 9 elections that gave him 80% of the vote.

Another 82 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the last 24 hours, 10 cases less than on the previous day, bringing the overall number of such cases to 69,589, the country’ health ministry reported on August 17.

"As many as 69,589 people (or about 0.74% out of the country’s population of 9.41mn TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 82.

"A total of 613 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that three patients died during the past day.

According to the latest update, as many as 67,149 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 77 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,426,766 people, or 15.2% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

While the population has acted without the help of the government and many wear masks or practise social distancing, the mass demonstrations are likely to result in a spike in new infections. August 16 saw the largest demonstration in the republic’s history, when over 200,000 people gathered in Independence Square and similarly large demonstrations were seen across the entire country.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in November-December.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin warns Merkel not to interfere in Belarus

Tikhanovskaya to hold first transition council meeting, EU opens talks with opposition

A statistical study of Belarus presidential voting patterns suggests massive fraud

News

Putin warns Merkel not to interfere in Belarus

Response from Merkel relayed publicly amounts to mild comments, but stands in sharp contrast to EU statement in which bloc told Russia to “not interfere in Belarus either overtly or covertly” under the threat of “new and heavy sanctions”.

Sanctioned Russian billionaires Arkady and Boris Rotenberg reportedly dodging sanctions with multimillion-dollar art deals.

Sanctioned Russian billionaires Arkady and Boris Rotenberg reportedly dodged sanctions by using multimillion-dollar art deals to move money out of the US.

Small gains relief for Tehran Stock Exchange investors after ‘bubble’ loses 10%

President attempts to calm market players saying "Corrective fluctuations in the stock market are normal." But analysts continue to ask where are the economic fundamentals driving astronomical rise in bourse.

Tikhanovskaya to hold first transition council meeting, EU opens talks with opposition

The first meeting of nominal president-elect of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's Transfer of Power Coordination Council will be held on August 18 to begin the process of bringing in a new government ahead of fresh elections.

A statistical study of Belarus presidential voting patterns suggests massive fraud

A statistical study into voting patterns in the August 9 Belarusian presidential elections suggests massive falsification, according to a paper released on August 17.

Putin warns Merkel not to interfere in Belarus
2 hours ago
Sanctioned Russian billionaires Arkady and Boris Rotenberg reportedly dodging sanctions with multimillion-dollar art deals.
5 hours ago
Small gains relief for Tehran Stock Exchange investors after ‘bubble’ loses 10%
2 hours ago
Tikhanovskaya to hold first transition council meeting, EU opens talks with opposition
18 hours ago
A statistical study of Belarus presidential voting patterns suggests massive fraud
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    2 days ago
  5. First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
    2 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    2 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    22 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    22 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    12 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss