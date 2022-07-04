Opposition fury at Albanian government plan to legalise medical cannabis

Opposition fury at Albanian government plan to legalise medical cannabis
By bne IntelliNews July 4, 2022

The Albanian government has put a draft law on legalising medical cannabis up for public consultation, sparking an angry reaction from opposition politicians. 

The news was announced shortly after the latest World Drug Report 2022 from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that Albania is one of the top countries worldwide for cannabis cultivation and distribution. 

This is despite well publicised efforts by the Albanian government to eradicate its cultivation, notably with the large-scale operation at Lazarat – dubbed Europe’s ‘marijuana mountain’ back in 2014, shortly before Albania secured EU candidate status. However, reports since then indicate that drug cultivation has been rising. The country also lies on the Balkan route for transportation of heroin to Europe. 

According to the draft law, licences will be issued to cultivate a maximum of 150 hectares. Further conditions are also planned, including that the licence holder have a background in cultivating medicinal plants, and 51% of assets in a company that grows products or byproducts of cannabis in an OECD country. Companies must also have capital of ALL100mn (aound €840,000). 

Applicants will be scrutinised by the National Agency for Control and Monitoring of Cannabis Plant Cultivation and Processing.

However, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha slammed the poposal, saying it would be an “immense support” for crime around the world and a “black dot” on Albania, reported Euronews Albania

Taking a line often used by rightwing politicians in Central and Southeast Europe, he claimed Prime Minster Edi Rama had taken the step to “execute the doctrine of [billionaire philanthropist] George Soros”. 

Soros has advocated for drug policy reform, focusing on access to healthcare and social support, rather than on punishment and prohibition, according to the Open Society Foundation that he chairs. 

Rama said back in February that the government is considering creating a medical cannabis industry. 

He stressed at the time that the government is not considering full legalisation of cannabis at present, and to avoid any illegal activity, cultivation of cannabis for export would take place in a “very controlled way”. 

Neighbouring North Macedonia has already pursued a similar strategy with some success. 

Among the companies active in North Macedonia are Canada-based wholesale cannabinoid company Instadose Pharma, which sees the proximity to the EU market as one of the benefits of operating there, a company executive told bne IntelliNews in 2021. Skopje legalised the use of medical cannabis in 2016.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Poorer cities the most exposed to climate change

Macron says compromise found for Sofia-Skopje dispute

Albania ranked among world’s top cannabis producers

News

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italian producer Leonardo

The €1.76bn deal is part of a raft of purchases from Western arms companies by countries on Nato's Eastern Flank.

Tensions rise in Montenegro over planned agreement with Serbian Orthodox Church

Agreement is intended to ease relations with the Serbian Orthodox Church, but sparked protest in Podgorica.

Mass protest in Skopje against proposed deal to unlock North Macedonia's EU accession process

Tens of thousands people took to the streets to protest against the French proposal to end a dispute with Bulgaria that has stalled North Macedonia's EU accession process.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev backs down in face of protest, cancels Karakalpakstan constitutional status change

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev backed down on July 3 and cancelled a plan to remove Karakalpakstan's autonomy from the constitution in the face of massive protests that were rapidly turning violent.

Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests

The authorities in Uzbekistan have declared a state of emergency in the autonomous Karakalpakstan region following violent protests over proposed changes to the constitution.

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italian producer Leonardo
26 minutes ago
Tensions rise in Montenegro over planned agreement with Serbian Orthodox Church
9 hours ago
Mass protest in Skopje against proposed deal to unlock North Macedonia's EU accession process
13 hours ago
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev backs down in face of protest, cancels Karakalpakstan constitutional status change
14 hours ago
Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    8 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    4 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    3 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    2 days ago
  5. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    8 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    15 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    4 days ago
  4. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    10 days ago
  5. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss