Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary

Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary
Viktor Orban (left) has prioritised forging closer links with eastern autocrats such as Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (centre) and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev (right). / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest January 24, 2024
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s parliament backs Nato membership for Sweden

Slovak premier says he will veto Ukraine’s Nato bid

European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary

News

Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election

The upcoming March 2024 presidential election in Russia has taken an unexpected turn with the late emergence of Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war liberal candidate who has rapidly become popular with the opposition.

European intelligence services reportedly curtail information shared with Slovakia

New premier Robert Fico has adopted Kremlin talking points on the war in Ukraine, blaming Kyiv for allegedly being responsible for the conflict.

Turkey’s parliament backs Nato membership for Sweden

Bill ratifying accession now only needs Erdogan’s signature. Hungary the last country blocking Nordic country’s path into defence alliance.

MEPs call for EU to be reformed ahead of enlargement

Expanded EU with 35 members cannot function with the current rules, says report backed by European Parliament committees.

German court rules Forbes allegations against billionaire Usmanov used to justify EU sanctions are false

German court ruling calls grounds for EU sanctions on Usmanov into question The District Court of Hamburg has ruled that allegations made about Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov by Forbes US that were used to justify sanctions against him are false.

Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election
7 minutes ago
European intelligence services reportedly curtail information shared with Slovakia
2 hours ago
Turkey’s parliament backs Nato membership for Sweden
10 hours ago
MEPs call for EU to be reformed ahead of enlargement
11 hours ago
German court rules Forbes allegations against billionaire Usmanov used to justify EU sanctions are false
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    2 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    3 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    4 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    18 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss