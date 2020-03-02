Ordinary People party trashes incumbent government "mafia" in Slovakia's general election

Ordinary People party trashes incumbent government
Opposition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) beat incumbent Smer-SD in the election.
By bne IntellIiNews March 2, 2020

The Slovak general election at the weekend produced an upset as the opposition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) won with a vote share of 24.8%, ousting ruling party Smer-SD which won 18.9%.

The parties that passed the 5% vote share threshold and will also enter parliament were We Are Family with 8.4%, the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) of Marian Kotleba with 8.3%, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) 5.6% and For the People of former president Andrej Kiska 5.4%.

Liberal coalition Progressive Slovakia-Together with 6.22% has not made it to parliament, coming in short of 926 votes - it did not receive a vote proportion of at least 7% as a coalition of two parties. The Christian Democrats (KDH) gained 4.82%, below the 5% threshold.

“We beat Smer-SD after 12 years. We had two goals: to beat the Smer-SD mafia and to take away voters from Marian Kotleba. It’s clear now that we’ve succeeded,” said OLaNO chair Igor Matovic, the Slovak News Agency quoted.

He stressed that OLaNO is capable of forming the next government and wants to have a constitutional majority in Parliament (at least 90 votes). OLaNO is supposed to start talks on the formation of a new government with potential coalition partners later on Sunday.

Matovic ruled out post-election cooperation with Smer-SD, stressing that he wouldn't negotiate with the mafia. He will more likely form a coalition with opposition parties, with We Are Family of Boris Kollar, SaS and For the People.

“We could do it without Boris Kollar but I want him in the government. We need a constitutional majority in Parliament, it’s essential because we need to cleanse the judiciary. Boris Kollar will be the first one whom I’ll address to take part in this. People demand that we tidy up Slovakia,” said Matovic.

The Prime Minister Petr Pellegrini (Smer-SD) ascribed Smer's relatively poor election results to pressure from the opposition, the media and NGOs. “There was an overall anti-Smer atmosphere,” he stressed. Smer-SD chair Robert Fico has not appeared before journalists during the votes counting.

OLaNO won in 50 out of 79 Slovakia's districts. Smer-SD won in 25 districts, the Hungarian Community Solidarity in three districts and Progressive Slovakia-Together in one.

The highest turnout was seen in Bratislava's Old Town - 78.75%, while the lowest was posted in the district of Revuca (Banska Bystrica region) - 51.34%. The overall turnout in the general election reached 65.8%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds

Real wages in Ukraine grew 12.5% y/y in January to $445

Turkey’s February PMI reading best in two years

News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Honcharuk denies he submitted a second resignation letter

Confusion reigned in Ukraine on March 2 as Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk denied reports from the weekend that he had submitted a second resignation letter.

Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds

Country, however, seen by many analysts as in danger of falling apart on all fronts and Turkish issuers’ outstanding debt has been undermined by ongoing crises. Turks faced by new surge in five-year CDS costs.

Romania’s stock exchange sees steepest plunge since "greed tax" announced

The last trading week of February saw a 10.5% decrease of the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main index, BET, as a result of the panic in all major markets generated by the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again

Honcharuk submitted his resignation for a second time after reports surfaced that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering appointing businessman and former head of the central bank Serhiy Tigipko to the post.

Pro-Moldova party linked to oligarch Plahotnuic strengthens position in parliament

Newly formed party appears to be positioning itself as Moldova's main pro-western force, possibly paving the way for Vlad Plahotnuic's return.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Honcharuk denies he submitted a second resignation letter
8 hours ago
Turkey’s Denizbank to sell up to $3bn of eurobonds
11 hours ago
Romania’s stock exchange sees steepest plunge since "greed tax" announced
17 hours ago
Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits again
17 hours ago
Pro-Moldova party linked to oligarch Plahotnuic strengthens position in parliament
18 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  2. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    1 day ago
  3. Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019
    5 days ago
  5. Top Iranian officials contract Covid-19 at chilling speed
    6 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    14 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    27 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    11 days ago
  4. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    13 days ago
  5. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss