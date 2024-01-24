OUTLOOK 2024 Kazakhstan

OUTLOOK 2024 Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan managed to stabilise its economy coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, but then faced a whirlwind of economic consequences stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 24, 2024

Kazakhstan managed to stabilise its economy coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, but then faced a whirlwind of economic consequences stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many of those consequences have turned out positive, however. On the political side, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued to consolidate his power in 2023, following the political unrest at the start of 2022, which sidelined his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family in terms of remaining power and influence.
 
The overall stabilisation has not prevented Kazakhstan’s population from growing poorer amid the double-digit inflation that pervaded both 2022 and 2023; and, although inflation appears to be on the wane, many ordinary citizens continue to feel embittered by Kazakh authorities. The persistent public anger has the capacity to spill over into countrywide unrest similar to what was seen in “Bloody January” in 2022. 

Despite the ongoing drives to diversify the Kazakh economy, the country continues to primarily rely on oil exports. They have suffered bouts of disruption as Kazakhstan’s primary crude oil export route goes through Russia and relies on Black Sea shipments. Kazakhstan, as you might expect, is thus attempting to diversify its oil export routes, while simultaneously transforming ports and cities into trade and logistics hubs to facilitate trade between Europe and China that bypasses Russian transit corridors. More of this can be anticipated in 2023, with the authorities attempting to walk the thin line of maintaining economic cooperation with Russia, while at the same time trying to appeal to the West for support and investment.   

 

Request the full report here

Just register and you will automatically be sent the e-reader and pdf report. 

Any questions or technical problems contact sales@intellinews.com

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake

Kazakhstan’s fintech heavyweight Kaspi generates $1bn with Nasdaq IPO

Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling

Features

OUTLOOK 2024 Caucasus

2023 was the year that Azerbaijan finally took over Nagorno-Karabakh, its dream since the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago.

OUTLOOK 2024 Poland

Poland is in for a year even more tumultuous than 2023, as the new government headed by Donald Tusk will attempt a number of ambitious reforms, some of which at least will be torpedoed by President Andrzej Duda.

Rightward shift expected across EU in May European Parliament elections

ECFR report indicates strong performance for anti-European populist movements across much of the EU, including Visegrad Four states.

OUTLOOK 2024 Small Stans

A third year beckons in which, with Russia distracted by its war in Ukraine, the other major powers will compete to build up influence and economic opportunities in Central Asia.

Azerbaijan's oil is in decline, but gas is growing

Azerbaijan has established itself as one of the key players in the European energy sector, particularly in the context of oil and gas production and export.

OUTLOOK 2024 Caucasus
7 hours ago
OUTLOOK 2024 Poland
7 hours ago
Rightward shift expected across EU in May European Parliament elections
12 hours ago
OUTLOOK 2024 Small Stans
12 hours ago
Azerbaijan's oil is in decline, but gas is growing
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    3 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    4 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    5 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    19 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss