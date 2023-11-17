Over one-third of Georgian pensioners turn to loans

By bne IntelliNews November 17, 2023

In Georgia, more than a third of pensioners and social benefit recipients, totalling 354,000 individuals, have opted for pension loans, according to a report submitted by Liberty Bank to the National Bank. This number constitutes over one-third of the population receiving various social benefits.

The third-quarter data reveals a slight decrease of GEL1mn ($370,000) in the total portfolio of pension loans, amounting to GEL401mn, which accounts for 15.5% of Liberty Bank's overall credit portfolio of GEL2.6bn.

The financial report indicates that the average size of a single pension loan stands at GEL1,132 ($420). During the third quarter, the weighted average nominal interest rate for these loans was 29.4%, showing a 5.5 percentage point decrease in the average effective rate compared to the previous year.

It's noteworthy that in May 2022, Liberty Bank secured the right to issue pensions for the next seven years through a state tender, earning GEL15mn annually or a total of GEL105mn for the service. This figure encompasses both old-age pensioners and recipients of social pensions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Link to military recruitment suspected as Russian official suggests applying “language clause” to jobs for migrants

A measure that would restrict work opportunities in Russia for migrants from countries that have not designated Russian as a state language has been suggested by Deputy Chairperson of the Russian ... more

Lavrov accuses EU of trying but failing to drive Russia out of Central Asia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the European Union of attempting to drive his country out of Central Asia. However, he said, the bloc was failing. In a November 12 broadcast ... more

TBC Bank Uzbekistan to hold fourth round of recapitalisation

TBC Bank Uzbekistan is preparing to issue additional share capital. An extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on October 10 approved the move. The securities will be distributed among three ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    7 days ago
  4. Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
    4 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    24 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    25 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss