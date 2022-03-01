Payhawk becomes Bulgaria’s first unicorn after $100mn funding round

Payhawk becomes Bulgaria’s first unicorn after $100mn funding round
By bne IntelliNews March 1, 2022

Bulgarian paperless expense management provider Payhawk said on March 1 it has reached a valuation of $1bn, becoming the first unicorn in the country, after raising an additional $100mn to extend its Series B round to $215mn. The fundraising was led by US investment firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.

“The company plans to become a catalyst for the Bulgarian startup ecosystem, and continue to attract and retain the top 1% of talent in the market,” the company said in a press release.

The company attracted new investors Sprints Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, HubSpot Ventures and Jigsaw VC. The current investors, including Greenoaks, QED Partners and Earlybird Digital East, also participated in the fundraising.

The funds will be used to expand the fintech's workforce, with the addition of 60 more senior software engineers in Sofia and the goal of tripling the total number of employees to over 300 by the end of 2022.

Payhawk said it is getting ready to open new offices in Amsterdam and Paris in March, followed by one in New York in September.

The company will also invest in further developing its technology to add new tools like mileage tracking and per diem.

Payhawk’s customer base consists of a mix of fast-growing and multinational companies including LuxAir, Lotto24, Viking Life, ATU, Gtmhub, Flink, MacPaw and By Miles.

Payhawk currently serves companies in 27 countries with its company cards and spend management platform all over Europe. It has offices in London, Sofia, Berlin and Barcelona. The company plans to continue its global expansion, aiming to open offices in the Australia, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and the US.

Bulgarian PM sacks defence minister for soft stance on Ukraine war

Russians and Ukrainians in Sofia unite in fear, grief and anger

Refugees start to flee from Ukraine to neighbouring countries

Tech

"A hurricane of discouragement:" Putin's war on Ukraine is already impacting the Russian tech sector

From quick military victory with Russia taking control of Ukraine, to a long-lasting guerrilla war, to an escalation involving neighbouring countries and western powers, the outcome of the Russian military attack on Ukraine is unpredictable.

North Macedonia's banks taken down by Greek hacking group

Powerful Greek Army claims responsibility for hacker attacks on banks in North Macedonia.

Electronic warfare industry 'stepping up efforts to deliver jamming systems that render combat drones useless'

Both Nato and Russia are working on drone-killer concepts and technologies.

Catalyst Romania launches its second venture capital fund targeting tech startups

Catalyst Romania Fund II is the first second-generation venture capital fund in Romania.

Russian Yandex aims to monetise technologies, expand internationally

Russian internet major Yandex is increasingly looking to boost the monetisation of its technologies, on the one hand, and leverage these technologies to support its international expansion, on the other.

  Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    5 days ago
  Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  BALKAN BLOG: Countdown for Serbia to choose between Russia and the West
    4 days ago
  Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    2 days ago
  Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    5 days ago
  Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    21 days ago
  Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago

