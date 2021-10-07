Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal says Polish law trumps EU’s

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal says Polish law trumps EU’s
The tribunal ruled on a motion by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki submitted in late March.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw October 7, 2021

Poland’s government-engineered Constitutional Tribunal ruled on October 7 that some articles of the Treaty of the European Union (TEU) are incompatible with the Polish Constitution.

The ruling is the most serious swipe by Poland at the EU’s legal order that Warsaw had subscribed to when joining the bloc in 2004 after years of negotiations. Following the fall of Communism in 1989, joining the EU had been Poland's foremost geopolitical and economic goal, shared by all governments regardless of their political ideologies.

The background to the spat is the Polish rightwing populist government’s overhaul of the judiciary, which Brussels says is violating the EU’s principles of rule of law. Particular elements of the changes have been challenged by several rulings of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), which Poland ignored. The Commission has even asked the CJEU to impose a daily penalty on Poland for ignoring its ruling on suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court

The tribunal ruled on a motion by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki submitted in late March. The move by the PM was widely seen as potentially preparing a ‘Polexit’ – Poland’s leaving the EU.

The government insists it has no intention of leaving the bloc but is only concerned by the trend of the EU "usurping" more and more competencies that should belong exclusively to the member states.

The tribunal’s ruling boils down to saying the TEU is “incompatible with the Polish Constitution with regards to Polish courts giving primacy to EU law and being able to disregard Polish Constitution and laws,” legal expert Jakub Jaraczewski of Reporting Democracy tweeted in reaction.

“Poland just took a legal step towards the abyss of ‘legal Polexit’,” Jaraczewski added. 

From Brussels’ point of view, however, the CJEU will remain the supreme judiciary body of the EU, its decision binding on the bloc’s member states. That will predictably only create more tension between Poland and the EU now.

The tribunal’s ruling is also going to complicate Poland’s standing in terms of receiving tens of billions from the EU’s pandemic recovery fund, which Brussels had decided recently will be conditional on member states’ meeting the rule of law criteria. Poland's fund money is already being held up because of what the EU sees as its violation of the key principles of rule of law.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU’s top court delivers another blow to Polish government’s judiciary overhaul

Poland’s central bank unexpectedly hikes rates by 40 bps to 0.5%

ING: Inflation in Poland continues unabated, could near 7% in December

News

EU’s top court delivers another blow to Polish government’s judiciary overhaul

Judge wins case against his transfer at CJEU, which says government's reforms damage judicial independence.

Russia proposes “3+3” format to unlock economic and transport communications in Caucasus

Moscow’s move comes amid high tensions as Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey flex muscles with military exercises.

Von der Leyen says EU has to deliver on enlargement

EU leaders reaffirmed their support for enlargement at summit in Slovenia, but they did not set any firm timeline.

Poland’s central bank unexpectedly hikes rates by 40 bps to 0.5%

Polish rate setters belatedly follow lead of Czech and Hungarian neighbours in reacting to rising inflation in Central Europe.

European gas prices slide back after Putin hints Russia may help "stabilise" the market

Natural gas prices in Europe took a dive on the afternoon of October 6, after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that Gazprom might release more supply onto the market.

EU’s top court delivers another blow to Polish government’s judiciary overhaul
19 hours ago
Russia proposes “3+3” format to unlock economic and transport communications in Caucasus
1 day ago
Von der Leyen says EU has to deliver on enlargement
1 day ago
Poland’s central bank unexpectedly hikes rates by 40 bps to 0.5%
1 day ago
European gas prices slide back after Putin hints Russia may help "stabilise" the market
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    1 day ago
  2. Kremlin responds to opposing troops building up on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    6 days ago
  3. Azerbaijan shuts office of Iranian supreme leader’s Baku representative as war game tensions mount
    2 days ago
  4. Ukraine claims Gazprom gas deal with Hungary is “use of gas as a weapon”, demands sanctions
    5 days ago
  5. New OCCRP Pandora Papers leak reveals more details of secret financial networks of New Europe’s elite
    3 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    17 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    1 month ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    18 days ago
  4. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    23 days ago
  5. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss