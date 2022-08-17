Poland’s core inflation index hits 9.3% y/y

Poland’s core inflation index hits 9.3% y/y
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw August 17, 2022

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy, grew 0.2pp to 9.3% y/y in July (chart), the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on August 16.

Headline inflation in Poland has been elevated for months, with CPI growth at 15.6% y/y in July, as the war in Ukraine impacted the prices of energy and fuels heavily.

The outlook for inflation assumes price growth will ease incrementally in the next few months, then shoot up early in 2023 on the back of administrative changes to taxes and energy tariffs.

After that, inflation is expected to begin a more sustained descent, analysts say.

Price growth apparently losing steam could prompt the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to end its monetary policy tightening streak as soon as September.

The central bank raised its reference interest rate ten times in as many months between October and July from the all-time low of 0.1% to 6.5%.

Analysts expect that the interest rate is likely to increase to around 7.25% before the NBP hits the pause button.

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 0.6% in July, the NBP data also showed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Ukrainian “internal displacement bonds”, an investment into kindness

Russia’s CBR publishes gloomy monetary policy strategy to 2025

Latest data on Turkey’s trade with Russia sure to irk West

Data

Slovenia posts strong annual GDP growth of 8.2% in 2Q22

Slovenia is projected to achieve one of the highest GDP growth rates in Emerging Europe this year.

Romania’s public debt hits 50% of GDP at end-May

Romania’s public debt reached €124.3bn at the end of May after the government raised €1.75bn in the month with its third series of Eurobonds this year.

Hungary's automotive industry continues to rebound in June

Hungary's biggest manufacturing sector rose 2.9% y/y in June after a period of contraction.

Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter of 2022

Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter, consistent with a fall of 6% in seasonally adjusted q/q terms. Growth will slow in 3Q22 too, but by less, says Capital Economics.

Serbia’s annual inflation accelerates further to 12.8% in July

Serbia's trade ministry decided to cap bread prices to protect citizens' standard of living after double-digit inflation for bread and cereals.

Slovenia posts strong annual GDP growth of 8.2% in 2Q22
14 hours ago
Romania’s public debt hits 50% of GDP at end-May
1 day ago
Hungary's automotive industry continues to rebound in June
2 days ago
Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter of 2022
2 days ago
Serbia’s annual inflation accelerates further to 12.8% in July
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    8 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    8 days ago
  4. John Malkovich to turn Skopje into Hollywood of the Balkans
    7 days ago
  5. Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records
    7 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    8 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    8 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    23 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss