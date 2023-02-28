Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4

Poland’s GDP growth adjusted to 0.4% y/y in Q4
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 28, 2023

Polish GDP expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4% y/y in the fourth quarter (chart), easing from an expansion of 4.5% y/y in the preceding three months, the statistical office GUS said in a preliminary reading on February 28.

GUS revised its flash reading from mid-November upwards by 0.1pp but private consumption, the so-far key driver of growth, still weakened considerably. Inflation ate into wages’ real value and whatever savings households accumulated during the pandemic appears all but gone now, analysts say. 

“The drop in domestic household spending was so strong that it was not masked by the spending of refugees from Ukraine, whose influx increased Poland's population by about 3%-4%,” PKO BP said in a comment on the GUS release. 

Household consumption’s decline of (an unadjusted) 1.5% y/y in the fourth quarter, which came after an expansion of 0.9% y/y in Q3, was the biggest in the available data series, except for the pandemic-induced depression in 2020, analysts point out. 

Overall consumption decreased 1.5% y/y, again a reverse on the growth – feeble as it was – of 0.7% y/y in the preceding three months, GUS data also showed.

Weakening consumption and a decreased contribution from inventories suppressed growth in domestic demand to just 1.1% y/y in October-December, a slowdown against an expansion of 3.1% y/y in Q3.

Growth in domestic demand owed to a surprising pick-up in investment to 4.9% y/y in Q4 after a gain of 2% y/y in the preceding quarter.

“Faster growth in [investment] in Q4 is accounted for by higher public investment, which offset negative impacts of the slowdown in housing and business investment,” Jakub Borowski, chief economist of Credit Agricole Bank Polska said.

Net exports’ positive contribution improved to 0.9pp in Q4 from +0.6pp in the preceding three months. 

Overall, the structure of economic growth in Q4 “should be conducive to disinflation,” Santander Bank Polska noted. 

“Later in the year, however, we expect a gradual recovery in consumer demand and a deterioration in investment,” it added. 

Just when consumer demand will rebound is very unclear. “The outlook for consumption for the coming quarters looks bleak. We expect some improvement only at the end of 2023 thanks to falling inflation and the prospect of interest rate cuts,” PKO BP said. 

In unadjusted terms, Poland’s GDP expanded 2% y/y in Q4 versus a gain of 3.6% y/y in July-September, GUS data also showed. 

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy contracted 2.4% after a gain of 1% in Q3. 

Despite war raging just outside the border, Poland's GDP grew 4.9% in 2022 after expanding 6.8% in 2021.

The economy is currently forecast to grow 1% at best in 2023, as elevated inflation and low consumer and business confidence are expected to drag activity down.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Urals oil price is increasingly meaningless, allowing Russian-owned refineries in Europe to build up slush funds

How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?

bneGREEN: Wind, solar slash gas costs in EU by $12.7bn since Russia invaded Ukraine

Data

Slovenia's annual inflation slows further in February

Slovenia posted annual inflation of 9.3% in February, down from 10% the previous month.

Russia still earning half a billion dollars a day from oil exports

Despite major efforts by the US, the EU and other countries to restrict Russia's fossil fuel revenues, the country is still earning more than half a billion dollars from oil and gas sales per day.

The world's most-sanctioned countries

In the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, with 14,081 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities currently in place.

The countries sending the most military aid to Ukraine

Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 and January 15, 2023, the US government has committed to providing more financial assistance for military purposes than any other country.

Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?

In the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, visits of world leaders have picked up in Kyiv. US President Joe Biden, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez all visited President Zelenskiy this week

Slovenia's annual inflation slows further in February
5 hours ago
Russia still earning half a billion dollars a day from oil exports
1 day ago
The world's most-sanctioned countries
1 day ago
The countries sending the most military aid to Ukraine
1 day ago
Which world leaders have met Zelenskiy in Ukraine?
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    1 day ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Raiffeisen Bank grilled by US for staying in Russia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict
    6 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss