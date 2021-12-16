Poland’s inflation climbs 1pp to 7.8% y/y in November

Poland’s inflation climbs 1pp to 7.8% y/y in November
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw December 16, 2021

Polish CPI shot to 7.8% y/y in November, the annual growth rate picking up 1pp versus the preceding month, statistical office GUS said on December 15.

A 21-year high reading is also 0.1pp higher than the flash estimate, which GUS published at the end of November. Surging consumer prices have so far pushed the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to raise interest rates three times – in October, November, and December – from 0.1% to 1.75%.

More tightening is in the pipeline, most analysts say, with some expecting the rates to move above 3% in the second half of 2022.

“The NBP is signalling its willingness to deliver further monetary tightening. In 1Q22 we expect one or two hikes by 50 bps. In the second half of 2022, we anticipate further tightening, bringing the reference rate at least to 3% or even higher,” ING said in a comment on the GUS release.

Despite the dynamic growth of energy prices, it was food that drove the November surge, the state-controlled bank PKO BP said of the inflation’s structure.

Food prices increased 6.4% y/y in the eleventh month, compared to a growth of 5% y/y in October, the breakdown of the data showed.

The price of fuel jumped 36.6% y/y in November, adding 2.7pp versus October. Transport prices – of which fuels are a part – grew 24.1% y/y overall, picking up 2pp compared to the preceding month.

Housing and energy prices added 10.7% y/y in November versus 9% y/y the preceding month.

Overall, goods prices went up 8.1% y/y in November after growing 6.8% y/y in October. Services price growth came in at 6.6% y/y, easing 0.2pp.

Core inflation came in at an estimated 4.7% y/y in November from 4.5% y/y the preceding month.

The outlook for inflation assumes that it will peak at over 8% y/y in December before easing thanks to the government’s anti-inflation package. Price growth will remain elevated at around 5% throughout 2022 and will only move back to the upper bound of the NBP’s acceptable range of 3.5% in late 2023 or early 2024, according to PKO BP.

In monthly terms, CPI expanded 01% in November, the growth rate picking up 0.3pp versus October, GUS also said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Don’t bet for or against another rate hike in early 2022. Leave it to Erdogan

Telekom Srbija to get a €70mn loan from EIB for introduction of 5G and expansion of 4G network

Romania to postpone euro adoption target until 2029

Data

Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3

Economic growth in Q3 was mainly influenced by the strong performance of the agriculture sector.

Montenegro’s economy posts strong 25.8% y/y growth in 3Q21

Montenegro's economy is now recovering from the deepest contraction across emerging Europe last year.

Bulgaria prepares to freeze utility prices as inflation reaches 10-year high

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 7.3% y/y in November, accelerating from 6% a month earlier.

Only 4% of Russians believe Russia is behind the hostilities in Donbas

A mere 4% of Russians believe that Russia is behind the hostilities in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbas; half (50%) blame the US and Nato for the undeclared war that has been raging for more seven years, the Levada Center found.

Romania’s current account deficit hits 6.9% of GDP in 12 months to October

Deficit widens from 4.7% in the 12 months to October 2020 and 5.0% in the period to October 2019.

Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3
14 hours ago
Montenegro’s economy posts strong 25.8% y/y growth in 3Q21
1 day ago
Bulgaria prepares to freeze utility prices as inflation reaches 10-year high
1 day ago
Only 4% of Russians believe Russia is behind the hostilities in Donbas
1 day ago
Romania’s current account deficit hits 6.9% of GDP in 12 months to October
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    9 days ago
  2. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    19 hours ago
  3. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    6 days ago
  4. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    7 days ago
  5. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    22 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    21 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    29 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss