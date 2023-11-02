Poland’s Pekao bank approves Eurobond issue programme worth up to €5bn

By bne IntelliNews November 2, 2023

Poland’s state-controlled bank Pekao, the country’s second-largest lender by assets, has approved a Eurobond issue programme to sell up to €5bn in medium-term notes, the bank said in a market filing on October 31.

The Eurobonds can be issued in euros, Polish zlotys, or other currencies in any number of tranches, with different interest rate structures and maturities, Pekao said. They can also be issued as green or sustainable bonds, the bank said.

The Eurobonds issued under the programme will be offered and sold outside the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, non-US persons.

Pekao will have the option to seek admission for individual series of Eurobonds to official listings on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and trading on regulated markets conducted by LuxSE, Luxembourg Green Exchange, the Warsaw Stock Exchange, or another entity operating a regulated market.

The issuance of each series of the Eurobonds under the EMTN Programme must be approved by separate resolutions of the Management Board, Pekao said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Poland’s Bank Millennium turns in profit in Q3

Poland’s seventh largest bank by asset, the Portuguese-owned Bank Millennium, posted a net profit of PLN102.7mn (€23mn) in the third quarter, marking a changeover from a net loss of PLN1bn in the ... more

Second exit poll strengthens Polish opposition’s odds for ousting PiS

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party scooped the most votes in the election held on October 15 but appears unlikely to build a majority in the new parliament, a so-called late poll showed on ... more

Central bank gold buys up 38% m/m in August to 77 tonnes

Central banks bought 77 tonnes of gold in August, marking an increase of 38% m/m, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). Analysts say central bank demand continues to dominate the ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    2 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    8 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    9 days ago
  4. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    1 day ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    8 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    2 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    8 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    20 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss