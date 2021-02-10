Poland’s recession “one of the world’s mildest”, PM Morawiecki boasts

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic-induced recession in Poland is one of the “mildest in the world,” the Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on February 9.

Poland’s GDP fell only 2.8% last year, the country’s statistical office said in a preliminary reading in late January. A recovery with growth of around 3%-4% is expected in 2021, analysts say.

Morawiecki was even more optimistic. “I think that GDP growth of 4% in 2021 is rather safe. If I were to bet, I would say we would rather exceed that,” the PM told a news conference.

The PM also referred to the recent Debt Sustainability Monitor published by the European Commission, which has Poland as the only EU member state with all fiscal sustainability markers in green, marking low risk. That will allow a faster and more sustained recovery, the PM said.

Poland’s rightwing coalition government is expected to reveal details of a major plan to boost healthcare, infrastructural investment, and housing to help the economy after the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic recedes.

The comprehensive plan is also seen as the government’s way forward politically after a series of mistakes in handling the pandemic in the middle of 2020 that cost Poland a surge in new cases and deaths in the autumn.