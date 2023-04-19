Poland strikes grain deal with Ukraine

Poland strikes grain deal with Ukraine
In line with the agreement, grain will transit Poland under surveillance only to Polish ports or to other countries. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 19, 2023

Poland and Ukraine struck a deal on April 18 that will unblock Ukrainian grain exports passing through Polish territory en route to third countries.

The agreement comes two days after Poland closed its border for Ukrainian agricultural commodities in an attempt by the government to assuage farmers protesting against the unchecked inflow of Ukrainian grain, which, they claimed, depressed prices of local produce.

In line with the agreement, grain will transit Poland under surveillance only to Polish ports or to other countries, without an option to change once the destination has been declared, Poland’s Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told a news conference.

“We were forced to close the border because the EU had its eyes closed on large amounts of grain flowing into Poland, but at the same time we continued talks with Ukraine on how to enable transits, but with a guarantee grain would not be stuck in Poland, and we managed to find a solution," Telus also said.

The Law and Justice (PiS) government in Warsaw has been in political trouble over the influx of grain from Ukraine. Six months before the election, PiS needs support of the rural electorate in order to win the vote and secure a third consecutive term in office.

Hungary and Slovakia have also introduced bans on Ukrainian grain imports, with Romania and Bulgaria reportedly mulling doing the same.

EU had earlier reacted angrily to the bans imposed by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, saying that trade policy is the bloc’s exclusive competence and unilateral actions by member states violated EU law.

It remains unclear if Poland’s infrastructure is enough to handle millions of tonnes of grain, as transit includes the changeover of trains from Ukraine’s broad-gauge tracks to Poland’s standard gauge, the use of storage capacity and the capacity to reload grain from trains onto ships at ports. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

A flood of grain from Ukraine

Polish core inflation climbs to new all-time high of 12.3% y/y in March

European Commission slams bans imposed by Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on Ukrainian grain exports

News

Farmers pressure Southeast Europe governments to ban Ukraine grain imports

Farmers from Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are lobbying their governments to suspend imports of grain and other food products from Ukraine.

Putin visits Kherson and Luhansk in second trip to occupied Ukrainian territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly visited occupied territories in Kherson and Luhansk on Tuesday, April 18, Russian state media widely reported.

Ex-McDonald's outlets in Minsk rebrand to Mak.by

The former McDonald's restaurants in Belarus have reopened under the Mak.by brand, KSB Victory Restaurants, the company that now owns the establishments, said on its website on April 18.

Taiwan’s Yageo to make biggest-ever greenfield investment in North Macedonia

Yageo will invest €205mn in two factories in North Macedonia, creating 3,900 jobs.

Moldova denies entry to high-ranking Russian official

New diplomatic spat erupts after Chisinau Border Police accuse Tatarstan Republic head Rustam Minnikhanov of interfering in Moldova's internal affairs.

Farmers pressure Southeast Europe governments to ban Ukraine grain imports
3 hours ago
Putin visits Kherson and Luhansk in second trip to occupied Ukrainian territory
12 hours ago
Ex-McDonald's outlets in Minsk rebrand to Mak.by
12 hours ago
Taiwan’s Yageo to make biggest-ever greenfield investment in North Macedonia
13 hours ago
Moldova denies entry to high-ranking Russian official
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    4 days ago
  4. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    5 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    5 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    28 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    18 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    25 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss