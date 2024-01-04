Polish farmers up pressure on Tusk government by resuming blockade on Ukraine border

Polish farmers up pressure on Tusk government by resuming blockade on Ukraine border
Polish truckers are already blockading the border. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 4, 2024

Polish farmers from the Oszukana Wies (Betrayed Countryside) protest group reinstated their blockade of the Poland-Ukraine border crossing in Medyka on January 4.

The blockade, together with the concurrently running border protest by Polish truckers demanding the new Polish government clamps down on cheap Ukrainian hauliers, has dogged Polish-Ukrainian relations since November.

The government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, must both ease tensions at the border while remaining an effective ally of Ukraine against Russia's aggression.

The protesting farmers seek corn production subsidies, a reduction in agricultural taxes in 2024, and the retention of preferential loans.

Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski pledged to address these demands before Christmas. In response, the farmers lifted the blockade with a caveat that it might return in early January if the government fails to show that meeting the demands is being implemented.

Despite the minister’s publishing a note on January 3 that work is underway to make sure the demands are now part of the ministry’s policy, the farmers resumed the blockade, arguing the note was not strong enough and did not have Tusk’s signature on it.

The blockade is now set to last until February 3 unless the protesters are satisfied with what the government offers them in terms of guaranteeing to meet their demands.

Polish farmers from the Betrayed Countryside and other protest groups have been at odds with the government – both the Law and Justice (PiS) cabinet ousted in December and the incumbent Tusk cabinet – since last summer.

Farmers fear their businesses will be in trouble without preferential policy tools and the curbing of Ukrainian agriculture imports. 

The protest also presages more tension over agriculture as Ukraine enters EU membership talks, now that it is officially a candidate country.

The very size of Ukraine’s farmland – which is roughly 25% of the EU’s – and the quality of its soil, and the eastern country’s looming membership are prompting calls already for an overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy, one of the bloc’s cornerstones. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ArcelorMittal challenges Tauron's claim to exercise put option to sell Tameh Holding stake

How exposed is the EU to the fragmentation of the global trade regime?

EU imposes twelfth sanctions package on Russia, including a ban on diamond imports but not tanker sales

News

Iranian cryptocurrency exchange denies massive data breach

Misconfiguration at Bit24.cash exchange reported to have exposed critical details of 230,000 Iranian citizens.

Hungary’s Fiscal Council warns of major risks surrounding 2024 budget

Hungary needs to run a primary surplus of 1.2% to reach the 2.9% deficit target in 2024, advisory body says. and a 2% surplus, if the budget gap is to fall to 1.4% of GDP in 2026, as outlined in the Convergence Programme

Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as head of climate talks

Choice of Mukhtar Babayev, a former SOCAR executive, follows the contentious leadership of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber from the UAE during last month’s COP28.

Kuleba denies there was a March 2022 peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

Dmytro Kuleba denied contested reports that Ukraine had struck a peace deal with Russia in March 2022, Ukraine’s Defence Minister told Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov.

Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested

All terrorists involved in the recent deadly attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman have been arrested, Press TV quoted the city's prosecutor, Mehdi Bakhshi, as saying on January 7.

Iranian cryptocurrency exchange denies massive data breach
7 hours ago
Hungary’s Fiscal Council warns of major risks surrounding 2024 budget
17 hours ago
Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as head of climate talks
18 hours ago
Kuleba denies there was a March 2022 peace deal between Ukraine and Russia
18 hours ago
Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    3 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Czech president calls for euro adoption in New Year’s address
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Almost 100 killed and 171 injured in twin bombings in Iran
    5 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    30 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    28 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss