Polish industry ends 2022 in less depressive mood, PMI shows

/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 3, 2023

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose 2.2 points to 45.6 in December (chart), remaining below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth, where it has stayed for eight consecutive months now, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on January 2.

Output and new orders drove the December fall, while employment and purchasing continued to be cut, S&P Global said in an analysis. “However, rates of decline were generally softer than those seen in November, and there was some positive news on the inflation front as costs rose to a noticeably weaker degree,” the index’s compiler added. 

Facing further downturns in demand and production, alongside generally uncertain and unpredictable market conditions, companies continued to optimise their resources, even making further reductions to both their purchasing activities and employment, S&P said.

There were some positives, however, S&P’s Economics Director Paul Smith said in a comment.

“Rates of contraction have generally eased, and whilst a long way to go still, the sector is slowly making its way back towards stability,” Smith said.

“Moreover, inflation rates are heading downwards, with costs rising at their slowest rate for 29 months, adding further to hopes that the worst of the downturn is behind us,” Smith added.

Real data from Poland’s industrial sector appears to be following PMI surveys to an extent. November output slowed 2pp to 4.6% y/y in November – still clearly above the consensus line of 2%.

According to PKO BP, Poland’s industrial sector may be approaching the rebound point while the still subdued activity supports the easing of inflation.

December industrial production data from GUS are due on January 23.

Tentative signs of improvement in Turkey’s manufacturing sector shown by December PMI

Demand remains fragile, particularly internationally, but cost pressures not as extreme as earlier in year.

Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine

If anything, support and trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased since the war in Ukraine started at the end of February and finished 2022 at 81%.

Romania’s construction activity accelerates

The construction works index in Romania rose by 34.3% y/y in October, reaching another decades-long high.

While optimism wavers for 2023, hope still wins out

While global optimism over 2023 has dropped, the world is still on average holding out more hope than not. According to the latest data from Ipsos, a global average of 65% of respondents say they feel 2023 will be better than 2022.

Strong 2022 ending for Russian manufacturing PMI, services remain weak

The Russian manufacturing sector ended 2022 with a historically strong expansion in output, with the rate of December’s growth easing only slightly from November's 27-month high, according to the latest Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.

Reports

Dismiss