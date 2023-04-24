Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March

Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 24, 2023

Poland's producer price index (PPI) expanded 10.1% year on year in March (chart) following a revised expansion of 18.2% y/y the preceding month, the country’s statistics office GUS said on April 24.

The PPI has been on a declining trend since September as inflationary pressures are easing in Poland in the wake of the economic slowdown. Other data – especially industrial production and retail sales – that were published on April 24 pointed to a technical recession in early 2023 and full-year GDP growth near 0%.

“The main reason for the strong drop in PPI inflation in annual terms is the very high reference base,” ING noted.

“The following months will bring a continuation of PPI deflation, with producer prices increasing at a single-digit rate as soon as April,” ING also said. 

The dramatic decrease in the PPI growth rate is unlikely to translate into a similarly-paced easing of headline inflation, however. 

Poland's March CPI growth came in at 16.1% y/y after an increase of 18.4% y/y the preceding month. CPI is expected to descend incrementally to around 10% y/y in December.

But even at 10%, CPI growth will be fast enough in 2023 to leave very little room for interest rate cuts despite the already weak demand in the domestic economy. The central bank’s reference interest rate has remained at 6.75% since September.

Prices in the most weighted manufacturing segment grew 4.8% y/y in March, after expanding a revised 11.3% y/y the preceding month, the breakdown of the data showed.

Mining and quarrying prices eased growth to 21.6% y/y in March after a gain of 29% y/y in February.

Electricity, gas and utility prices jumped 48.3% on the year in March – still easing versus a revised expansion of 72% y/y the preceding month.

The water supply segment saw prices expand 4.5% y/y in the third month, slowing down versus a revised increase of 6.3% y/y in February.

In monthly terms, the PPI dropped 0.8% in March after a revised fall of 0.5% month on month in February, GUS data also showed.

The index inched up 0.1% m/m in mining and quarrying while falling 0.3% m/m in manufacturing. In the utility segment, prices declined 3.4% m/m while adding 0.4% m/m in water supply.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March

Poland approves PLN10bn in aid for farmers struggling with Ukrainian grain glut

Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year

Data

Inflation in Russia down to 3%

Inflation in Russia has currently decreased to 3%, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on April 24.

Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March

Poland’s industrial production deepened decline to 2.9% year on year in constant prices in March.

Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level

High energy prices have closed down or reduced the activity in many factories across the country.

Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year

Czech think-tank Datlab says authorities need to investigate beneficial ownership more thoroughly and co-ordinate better to track Russian-owned companies still winning public tenders since the invasion of Ukraine.

Georgia deepens trade relations with Russia despite Ukraine war

In the first quarter, Russian goods imports to Georgia increased by 79% y/y, while Georgia's export of goods to Russia increased by 61%.

Inflation in Russia down to 3%
4 hours ago
Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March
5 hours ago
Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level
14 hours ago
Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year
3 days ago
Georgia deepens trade relations with Russia despite Ukraine war
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    7 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    4 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss