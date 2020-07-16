Premiers of Bosnia’s two entities infected with coronavirus

The prime ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s two autonomous entities have caught coronavirus (COVID-19), the two governments said in separate statements.

Like the other countries in the Western Balkans, Bosnia is registering a new hike of coronavirus cases after lifting restrictions, with the number of new cases staying above 200 every day.

Fadil Novalic, the prime minister of the Muslim-Croat Federation, was admitted to hospital on July 15 as he has developed pneumonia, the entity’s government said in a statement. His condition is stable at the moment.

Radovan Viskovic, the prime minister of Republika Srpska, has only mild symptoms and is at home. All of his team have tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, from July 16 Bosnia will only allow people from the EU to enter the country if they have a negative PCR test.