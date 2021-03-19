Putin counters Biden killer comments with “takes one to know one” retort

Putin counters Biden killer comments with “takes one to know one” retort
Vladimir Putin: "When we judge other people or evaluate other states, nations, we always seem to look in the mirror, we always see ourselves there."
By Ben Aris in Berlin March 19, 2021

The war of words that broke out between Russia and the US following President Joe Biden’s affirmation he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer” continued on March 18 with Putin saying “takes one to know one.”

“When we judge other people or evaluate other states, nations, we always seem to look in the mirror, we always see ourselves there. We always see our essence in the other person,” Putin said when asked about Biden’s comments at a live televised meeting Thursday.

“During childhood, when we argued with each other in the yard, we’d say: It takes one to know one!” he said.

“What would I say to Biden? I would wish him good health, I say that without irony or joking,” he added as cited by the Moscow Times.

With relations between Moscow and Washington already near rock bottom, they took a further step down after Joe Biden was asked if he thought Putin was a killer in an interview earlier this week and mumbled the reply “I do.”

As bne IntelliNews argued in a blog the question was a classic bit of journalistic fishing for a sensational headline, but Biden fell into the trap by answering the question. However, Moscow reacted strongly and has recalled its ambassador to Washington, although the story has been downplayed in the state-owned media in Russia, with Putin suggesting Biden has mental health problems because of his age and initially wished him “good health” in his first public reaction on March 17.

But the Russian president followed up saying “It takes one to know one” in televised comments on March 18. There has been some discussion in the Russia-watching community, as the phrase can also be translated as “those that live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones,” but the gist of the comment remains the same.

As is often the case in these trans-Atlantic mud-slinging matches, Putin’s comments were as much aimed at the domestic audience as Washington. Putin is locked in a PR battle with the Russian opposition and most recently is trying to counter claims of corruption following the release of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s expose “Putin’s Palace” that claims Putin has enriched himself while in office.

The state-owned media have reported the story carries the remarks of a senile old man, or also made the point that Biden didn't actually say “Putin is a killer” but only answered in the positive to a provocative question by a journalist.

Tensions between Russia and the US have escalated quickly in the last week as the markets wait to see what other sanctions Washington will impose on Russia, after it followed the EU’s lead earlier this month and imposed mild sanctions on nine officials in connection with the poisoning and jailing of Navalny. CNN reports that more stringent sanctions could be imposed as soon as next week. Tim Ash, senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said in an op-ed carried by bne IntelliNews today that Washington should target the primary issues of Russian debt – its Eurobonds, and more damagingly the primary issue of its Russian Ministry of Finance ruble-denominated OFZ treasury bills.

That would not be as painful as banning US investors from owning Russian debt outright, which would result in heavy losses for international investors, as bne IntelliNews recently argued, which remains the “nuclear option”, but would still be seen as a very aggressive move.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently laid out the new rules of the game in a speech in February that warned any sanctions that damage Russia’s economy would be met with equal measures, including a threat to break off diplomatic relations.

Putin's latest remarks echo Biden's retelling of his March 2011 meeting when he told the then-Russian prime minister that he didn't think he had a soul. “He looked back and he said: 'We understand each other',” Biden recalled in his interview this week.

Earlier on March 18 the Kremlin said it was “clear” that Biden isn’t interested in improving relations with Russia and that "we will proceed from that."

Putin clarified that Russia doesn't plan to completely sever ties with the US, but would work with Washington "in those areas in which we ourselves are interested and on the terms that we consider beneficial for ourselves."

The US Commerce Department on March 17 also expanded its export restrictions to Russia as part of the automatic sanctions that follow from invoking the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW) that was used to impose sanctions on officials following Navalny's jailing.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Putin is a killer redux

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Central and Southeastern Europe head for a V-shaped recovery

Russia's CBR back to tough policy with first rate hike since 2018

News

National Bank of Ukraine deputy governor Rozhkova accused of treason, embezzlement

National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova, who spearheaded the highly successful clean-up of the banking sector in recent years, has been accused of treason and embezzlement charges in connection with Privatbank case

Russia's CBR back to tough policy with first rate hike since 2018

The Board of the Central Bank of Russia has surprised market analysts by announcing a pre-emptive 25 basis point hike to the key interest rate, to 4.5%, to combat inflation threats. This is the first time it has raised the rate since December 2018.

Mystery as Tajik president Rahmon disappears from public view

At this time of year, he is usually out and about taking part in Nowruz festivities. But it is his son Rustam Emomali who is presiding over events.

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party finalises divorce from EPP

For the EPP, Fidesz's resignation is a relief as the party has long been an embarrassment for the grouping.

Armenia’s embattled PM announces he’s agreed to June snap election

After weeks of street protests and counter-protests, a deal is struck for an early poll.

National Bank of Ukraine deputy governor Rozhkova accused of treason, embezzlement
14 hours ago
Russia's CBR back to tough policy with first rate hike since 2018
17 hours ago
Mystery as Tajik president Rahmon disappears from public view
23 hours ago
Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party finalises divorce from EPP
1 day ago
Armenia’s embattled PM announces he’s agreed to June snap election
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    3 days ago
  3. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    2 days ago
  4. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    5 days ago
  5. TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    16 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    26 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    22 days ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss