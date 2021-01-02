The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
Russian corporate profits at 2017 levels in October, but ahead of the last four years in m/m terms
Putin's popularity slips slightly to 65%, but 2020 crises burnished the government's image
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell fractionally in December to 48.0
88% of Russians say 2020 was harder than 2019 and the worst year since the collapse of the Soviet Union
Ukraine’s international reserves over $28.5bn, highest in eight years
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
The decline of Ukraine’s industrial output slowed to 0.3% y/y in November
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s new government led by Florin Citu takes office
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating dropped 3pp in November to 65% from 68% in October, while his disapproval rating rose from 31% to 34% over the same month. 1% remain undecided in both months, according to independent pollster the Levada Center.
Despite the small fall, Putin’s approval rating has more or less recovered to its previous highs of over 65%, where it has been for years. His approval rating dropped to a recent low of 53% in April during the worst of the oil price and coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic scare but bounced back into the 60s by June and was back at 66% by August after the lockdowns started to be removed.
The government has seen the opposite trend, with its approval rating actually rising in the summer as it responded to the crises to top 51% in September, with 47% disapproving, from the 44% approval rating it started the year with. In November the majority (50%) once again disapproved of the government, with 48% approving, but even 48% is a better rating than the government has enjoyed for years, where usually it has been polling in the high 30s or low 40s. All said and done, the government’s forceful reaction to the crises under the new prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has had a positive effect on its image, even if the population remains largely distrustful of it.
Russia’s regional governors remain amongst the most popular politicians in the establishment but saw their approval ratings slip somewhat to 60% in November from 62% in October and down from their recent high of 67% at the start of 2020, when the governors briefly overtook Putin in terms of popularity.
As the regions continue to develop and governors increasingly find themselves in competition with their neighbours – not only for investment but also in the effort to attract qualified and experienced workers – the regional governors have started to invest more into making their regions attractive, which has upped their standing with local residents. This trend has been bolstered by the Kremlin’s ongoing efforts at regional development that was kicked off by the billions poured into Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics there, and followed up in another 11 regions during the World Cup in Russia. Going forward, this trend will continue to enjoy a tailwind from the RUB27 trillion ($365bn) of spending earmarked for the 12 national projects that are supposed to “transform” Russia (for which, read: Russia’s regions).
Despite the severity of the numerous crises in 2020, Russians' perception of whether the country is going in the “right direction” deteriorated by very little in November, dropping from 49% to 48% month on month, while those that think it is going in the “wrong direction” remained flat at 43%. Those unsure of which direction Russia is heading ticked up 1pp to 9%.
The propensity to protest with economic demands fell to its lowest level this year in November, or 25% said they thought it may be possible for mass protests with economic demands. That is the lowest level since March 2017. If protests did happen, 23% said they would participate in them, also the lowest level in almost three years.
Likewise, the propensity to protest with political demands fell to its lowest level since 2017, with 23% saying protest might happen and 19% saying they would participate if they did, according to independent pollster the Levada Center.
-
