Railway cargo turnover in Russia shows signs of recovery in August

Railway cargo turnover in Russia shows signs of recovery in August
Total railways cargo turnover in Russia in August 2020 amounted to 108mn tonnes, down by 1% year on year, slowing the decline
By bne IntelliNews September 4, 2020

Total railways cargo turnover in Russia in August 2020 amounted to 108mn tonnes, down by 1% year on year, slowing the decline down as compared to the previous months and beating the expectations of a 5% decline for August expected by Russian Railways, VTB Capital (VTBC) wrote to clients on September 3.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, the pace of recovery is in focus in Russia as a measure of the depth of recession in 2020. Previous months have shown that real sector activity data was mostly suppressed by lower extraction volumes held back by OPEC+ output cuts, while manufacturing and consumer segments recovered faster

Also the rail transportation data in August showed that the 1% y/y decline was mostly due to 12% y/y drop in transportation of oil to 17mn tonnes, and 10% y/y decline in transportation of ferrous metals to 5mn tonnes.

At the same time, both construction materials and grain cargoes rose by 1mn tonnes y/y in the reporting period.  

Despite better-than-expected numbers in August, the Russian Railways monopoly kept its target of a 5% y/y decline for 2020, which implies a 7% drop during September-December. 
VTBC expects a 3-4% decline for 2020, or a 4% monthly slide on average during autumn and December.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian weekly inflation at zero at end-August

Russian Post unveils $21mn digitization scheme

Russia's national program for digital economy stumbles

Data

Russian weekly inflation at zero at end-August

Weekly consumer price inflation in Russia for the week of August 31 remained at zero, according to the latest data by the Rosstat statistics bureau.

Turkey’s official inflation announced as flat at 11.8% while lira stumbles to new low

Knowing central bank is politically hamstrung when it comes to formal rate hikes, market waits to see if it will bring in more backdoor monetary tightening.

Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index continued at its high bounce-back level, posting 58.2 in August, only slightly down from 58.5 at the start of the third quarter.

Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports

Export shock caused by demand contraction in EU. Automotive exports crash. Gold imports roughly double as embattled lira sinks.

August PMI shows Turkish manufacturing strengthening again but hit by input costs rising on weak lira

Manufacturers raised their selling prices to the greatest extent in 23 months.

Russian weekly inflation at zero at end-August
10 hours ago
Turkey’s official inflation announced as flat at 11.8% while lira stumbles to new low
8 hours ago
Russia services PMI sees sharp rise in August’s business activity
23 hours ago
Turkey’s trade deficit jumps in August on export slump and bold gold imports
1 day ago
August PMI shows Turkish manufacturing strengthening again but hit by input costs rising on weak lira
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  2. Belarus is running out of cash
    8 days ago
  3. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    19 hours ago
  4. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    9 days ago
  5. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    4 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    19 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    29 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss