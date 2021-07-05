Rampage by rightwing groups in Georgia against planned Pride March

The long-awaited Tbilisi Pride march in Georgia's capital on June 5 did not go as planned.

In fact, it didn't happen at all, after right-wing groups came out in force and, failing to find any LGBT activists, assaulted journalists instead - at least 42 at the time of writing -- who were later recalled by their editors as the sitaution span rapidly out of control.

The day opened with far-right protesters - encouraged by the Georgian Orthodox Church (GOC), the leading religious body of the faith the vast majority of Georgians follow - assaulting the march's organizers' office. Demonstrators scaled the facade of the building and reached the Tbilisi Pride office on the third floor, hurling down the rainbow flag found there in the dramatic video captured below by RFE/RL.